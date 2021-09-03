Second Aiken County teen charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor

Sep. 3—A second Aiken County teen was arrested Thursday in connection to a sexual assault incident July 10.

Jahden Zequel Lewis, 17, of North Augusta, was charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor, second degree.

Shawn Shamar Neal Jr., 17, was arrested Monday in connection to the same sexual assault incident.

Neal is charged with criminal sexual conduct in the first degree, a felony in the state of South Carolina.

The female victims stated they were drinking alcohol at a residence July 10 when they were sexually assaulted by the two suspects, according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.