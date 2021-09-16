Second Aiken man charged with attempted murder in Lucky 7 shooting

Sep. 16—A second Aiken man was arrested Tuesday in connection to a gas station shooting on June 2.

Anthony Levi Washington, 33, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person convicted of a violent felony.

On June 2, Aiken County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a shooting incident at the Lucky 7 gas station on the corner of Hampton Avenue Northwest and Terry Drive.

When police arrived, they observed bullet casings on the ground and vehicles damaged by gunfire, according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

On June 7, investigators received video footage showing "the suspect vehicle that started the shooting," according to a second incident report obtained from the sheriff's office.

This discovery lead to the arrest of James Paul Spann, 34, who is charged with attempted murder, failure to stop for a blue light and driving under suspension in connection to the incident.

On Tuesday, the Aiken County Sheriff's Office released arrest warrants stating Washington possessed a semi automatic pistol and "was observed on video as the defendant actively discharging the firearm."

Washington has a prior conviction for domestic violence in the first degree from 2014, so his possession of a firearm is a violation of the South Carolina Code of Laws.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.