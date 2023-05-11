Second Akron male accepts plea deal in shooting that killed a pregnant woman

One of the six males charged in an Akron gunfight that killed a 21-year-old pregnant woman last April has accepted a plea deal, becoming the second to do so.

Antonil Whitaker, 16, recently pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and two counts of felonious assault in Summit County Common Pleas Court. The charges included gun specifications that carry additional prison time.

Prosecutors agreed to dismiss the other charges against Whitaker. His original charges included murder.

Whitaker, who was bound over from Summit County Juvenile Court to be tried as an adult, will be sentenced Sept. 13 by Judge Alison McCarty. He is represented by Attorney Jacob Will.

Akron police released this image taken in the 1400 block of Rockaway Street. Police said the individual in black got out of the older Chevy Impala in the photo, and started firing shots at a group of people in front of a home down the road.

The shooting happened about 7:30 p.m. April 14, 2022, on Rockaway Street in Akron's Kenmore neighborhood. Police say at least 30 bullets from three guns were fired after a person got out of a car and started shooting at a group of people in front of a house. Police say two males with the group returned fire.

Teyaurra Harris, a pregnant woman who was a passenger in a vehicle driving on Rockaway Street, was struck in the back of the head by a stray bullet that went through the back window of the car. She died four days later.

A 19-year-old woman who was in the area was also hit by gunfire but survived.

Jeremiah Williams, 21, of Akron pleaded guilty in February to involuntary manslaughter and other charges. He has not yet been sentenced.

Jaunte Smith, Jaeviare Small, Zyeir Saunders, and Darrion Rackley have trials scheduled in June, July or August.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Second male charged in Akron gun fight pleads guilty to manslaughter