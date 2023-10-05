Second Amendment: Missouri asks Supreme Court to revive effort to block federal gun laws

WASHINGTON − Missouri officials on Thursday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to revive a controversial law that blocks local police from enforcing federal gun prohibitions.

The state's "Second Amendment Preservation Act,' signed by Republican Gov. Mike Parson in 2021, allows Missouri residents to sue police for $50,000 if they attempt to enforce federal gun laws. The Biden administration sued Missouri over the law last year and a federal appeals court blocked it late last month.

In an emergency appeal Thursday, Missouri asked the Supreme Court to allow it to enforce the law while the appeal continues. The high court will likely decide whether to honor that request in coming weeks.

The Supreme Court is already considering a high-profile Second Amendment case challenging a federal law that bars people who are subject to restraining orders from owning guns. President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, was charged with another provision of the law that prohibits people with drug addictions from owning guns.

Republican state lawmakers in Missouri approved the measure in 2021 over the objections of police chiefs who warned it could interfere with efforts to stop violent crime. Conservative elected officials in the state celebrated its passage, arguing it established Missouri as a state with some of the most permissive gun laws in the country.

