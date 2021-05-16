Second Amendment sanctuaries facing 1st court test in Oregon

  • FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2021, file photo, firearms are displayed at a gun shop in Salem, Ore. The first legal test of whether a wave of U.S. counties can legally declare themselves "Second Amendment Sanctuaries," and refuse to enforce certain gun laws is playing out in a rural Oregon logging county. The measure Columbia County voters narrowly approved last year bans local officials from enforcing most federal and state gun laws, which includes things like universal background checks or any prohibition on carrying guns. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File)
  • FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2021, file photo, a man enters a gun shop in Salem, Ore. The first legal test of whether a wave of U.S. counties can legally declare themselves "Second Amendment Sanctuaries," and refuse to enforce certain gun laws is playing out in a rural Oregon logging county. The measure Columbia County voters narrowly approved last year bans local officials from enforcing most federal and state gun laws, which includes things like universal background checks or any prohibition on carrying guns. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File)
1 / 2

Gun Rights-Sanctuaries

FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2021, file photo, firearms are displayed at a gun shop in Salem, Ore. The first legal test of whether a wave of U.S. counties can legally declare themselves "Second Amendment Sanctuaries," and refuse to enforce certain gun laws is playing out in a rural Oregon logging county. The measure Columbia County voters narrowly approved last year bans local officials from enforcing most federal and state gun laws, which includes things like universal background checks or any prohibition on carrying guns. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File)
LINDSAY WHITEHURST and ANDREW SELSKY
·5 min read

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The first court test of whether local governments can ban police from enforcing certain gun laws is playing out in a rural Oregon county, one of a wave of U.S. counties declaring itself a Second Amendment sanctuary.

The measure that voters in the logging area of Columbia County narrowly approved last year forbids local officials from enforcing most federal and state gun laws and could impose thousands of dollars in fines on those who try.

Second Amendment sanctuary resolutions have been adopted by some 1,200 local governments in states around the U.S., including Virginia, Colorado, New Mexico, Kansas, Illinois and Florida, according to Shawn Fields, an assistant professor of law at Campbell University who tracks them. Many are symbolic, but some, like in Columbia County, carry legal force.

The movement took off around 2018, as states considered stricter gun laws in the wake of mass shootings, including a high school shooting near Parkland, Florida, that killed 17 people and made survivors into high-profile gun control activists.

After President Joe Biden took office, conservative lawmakers in several states proposed banning police from enforcing federal gun measures, and at least one proposal in Arizona has been signed into law.

The movement hasn’t yet faced a major legal challenge. The Oregon case was filed by Columbia County under an unusual provision in state law that allows a judge to examine a measure before it goes into effect. No timeline has been set for a court hearing.

“This will allow the court to tell us whether the county can actually decline to enforce certain state laws, and it will tell us how to abide by the will of the voters to the extent that we can,” said Sarah Hanson, who serves as counsel in the conservative-leaning county in deep-blue Oregon.

Supporters of the ordinance include the Oregon Firearms Federation, which said in a November statement that “extremists” and “big city radicals" were trying to curtail gun rights.

The group referenced Portland protests opposing police brutality that occasionally turned violent last summer and called the ordinance a “common sense” step that would “ensure your right and ability to defend your life and the lives of your loved ones.”

The ordinance would ban the enforcement of laws like background check requirements and restrictions on carrying a gun, though it would have exceptions for others, including keeping firearms from convicted felons.

The Oregon Firearms Federation didn’t respond to a request for comment on the court case.

Sheriff Brian Pixley has expressed support, saying in a March statement that one of his responsibilities is to uphold people's Second Amendment rights and that he's eager to “move forward with the will of the voters.”

The measure is divisive locally, though, and four residents filed court documents opposing it. One, Brandee Dudzic, referenced the strict gun safety drills she learned in military medic training, saying she values the right to own a gun but believes it should come with safety measures like background checks and secure storage.

A gun shop owner in Columbia County said he supports background checks and believes that “state law trumps the county law." But he voted in favor of the Second Amendment measure on principle.

“We need to make sure that people are safe. We need to make sure that people are responsible," he said. “But as more rules are in place, we just need to make sure that we’re not overregulated.”

He spoke on the condition he not be identified because some of his customers take a hard line against gun restrictions and he didn't want to lose their business.

The group Everytown for Gun Safety is pushing for the measure to be overturned. Managing director Eric Tirschwell said it would be the nation’s first court test of a Second Amendment sanctuary law.

Everytown argues that the ordinance violates the U.S. Constitution, which says federal law supersedes state law, as well as the state Constitution and an Oregon law that gives the state power to regulate firearms.

The decision won't have a direct effect outside Oregon but could send a message.

“This case is important and should send the message that where state or local jurisdictions attempt to unconstitutionally or unlawfully nullify gun safety laws, we are prepared to and will go to court,” Tirschwell said.

Other laws trying to blunt the effect of federal gun restrictions haven’t fared well in court, including a 2009 Montana measure that made guns and ammunition manufactured in the state exempt from federal law and a similar 2013 measure in Kansas.

Many of the latest wave of measures, though, take a different tack by focusing on the actions of local police, including punishments like fines.

In terms of federal law, gun rights advocates may have a successful legal argument under the so-called anti-commandeering doctrine, which says the U.S. government can’t make state and local officials enforce federal law, said Darrell Miller, a professor of law at Duke Law School and co-faculty director of the Duke Center for Firearms Law. He agreed that the Oregon case is the first of its kind.

Local enforcement of state law, meanwhile, is another matter. Most states don't have similar provisions in their own legal codes, and Oregon's attorney general said in court documents that the Columbia County ordinance is “incompatible” with criminal law and the duties of county officials.

“To the extent the local government is trying to say, ‘We’re also not going to enforce state law either’ .... that’s a much more difficult and complicated position,” Miller said. “The authority of the state over localities is much, much stronger.”

___

Whitehurst reported from Salt Lake City.

Recommended Stories

  • Italian judge accused of arms trafficking after police discover huge cache of weapons

    An Italian judge accused of taking bribes to free mobsters from prison is at the centre of an arms trafficking investigation after allegedly amassing a huge arsenal of illegal military-grade weapons. A new arrest warrant was issued for Giuseppe De Benedictis, after police discovered one of the largest private stashes of weapons ever confiscated in Italy. The Bari judge was already facing corruption charges after police bugged gangsters bragging about buying him for 30,000 euros. It comes as Italy reckons with the ongoing influence of organised crime in a mafia "super-trial," in which more than 350 alleged mobsters and their collaborators will face justice. It is the biggest mafia trial since the 1980s. The arsenal was hidden beneath a rural farmhouse among the olive and almond groves north of Bari. When police lifted the cellar's heavy iron lid, which had been soldered shut, they discovered nearly 200 different weapons, including Kalashnikovs, AR15s, UZI, Socimi and Beretta machine guns, pump action shotguns, CZ and other semi-automatic pistols, hand grenades, 100,000 rounds of ammunition, and even an anti-tank mine. Anti-mafia authorities are now investigating whether some military equipment may have been stolen from the Italian army to be sold on the black market. Prosecutors believe Mr De Benedictis and an Italian army officer may have been helping organised crime gangs move illegal arms through the port city of Bari, but the ex-judge maintains the collection was just a side hobby. A known, passionate collector of rare and antique guns, he reportedly firsty told authorities he had dumped any questionable weapons into the Adriatic Sea, but police continued to search for the cache, following leads from wiretapped conversations. According to Lecce prosecutors and the 40-page arrest warrant issued by Investigating Magistrate Guilia Proto, Mr De Benedictis had wiretapped conversations with an Italian Army official in Bari, Corporal Major Antonio Serafino, about how to procure arms and where to hide them. Corporal Major Serafino worked at the passport office of the Italian Armed Forces Mechanised Brigade “Pinerolo” in Bari. The brigade has infantry, cavalry and artillery regiments with access to howitzers and other arms. According to court documents, police bugged his car, and the hidden microphone picked up the sound of machine gun fire from Serafino’s balcony in a Bari suburb on New Year’s Eve, as he and Mr De Benedictis tested out some of their weapons. The same bugs picked up conversations between the judge and the army officer debating about whether and how to move the cache of weapons from the “well” in a rural location. The well turned out to be an underground storage cellar in an outbuilding of a farmhouse near the village of Andria. The arrest warrant issued this week charged the farmhouse owner, Corporal Major Serafino and Mr De Bendictis with illegal arms dealing. It referred to them as “authentic traffickers of weapons of war” which they deny. Prosecutors are in the process of verifying the provenance of the arms to determine if they may have been the property of the Italian Army, and if so, what other public officials might have been complicit in aiding their disappearance.

  • Thousands of police officers, sniffer dogs and drones are set to descend on a tiny English seaside town for President Biden's first big moment on the world stage

    More than 5,000 police will be on hand for Joe Biden's meeting with G7 leaders at the town of Carbis Bay in Cornwall, England.

  • Protester fires back at suspect shooting outside women's clinic, saves woman's life

    “He absolutely saved this young lady’s life," San Antonio, Texas, police spokesman Chris Ramos said. "He did something a reasonable person would do."

  • Soldiers who perished on secret mission are memorialized

    Nearly 60 years ago, dozens of soldiers assembled for a top secret mission to Vietnam, three years before President Lyndon Johnson officially sent U.S. combat troops to the country. Ever since, their families have been fighting to get answers about the mission from the Pentagon. For the families, it's been heart-wrenching that the soldiers were not properly memorialized like others who died in the war.

  • Six per cent of Americans believe they could beat a grizzly bear in a fight

    Six per cent of Americans believe they could beat up a grizzly bear in unarmed combat but almost a third think they would lose in a fight against a rat or house cat, a new survey has found. YouGov research found just 72 per cent of US men and women thought they would triumph in a clash with the rodent, while 69 per cent thought they would get the better of a domesticated feline. 61 per cent of Americans claimed they would best a goose. In findings that make a mockery of the pioneering spirit of the old West, less than half of those surveyed (49 per cent) thought they could beat a medium sized dog. That drops to just 23 per cent if the animal opponent was a large dog. Americans are least likely to think they could win against a grizzly bear, with just 6 per cent claiming they would emerge victorious. Only 8 per cent of those surveyed said they could beat a lion, gorilla or elephant in a fight. The poll of 1,224 adults found that one in five US men thought they could knock out a chimpanzee or king cobra. There was no gender difference between men and women when it came to rating their personal chances in mano to animal combat. Both are equally unlikely to think they could win in a fight with lions, gorillas or bears. Differences do start to emerge between the sexes when it comes to battling wolves and kangaroos. About 17 per cent of American men fancy their chances against the boxing marsupials and wolves but only 11 per cent of women. The gender gap is biggest when it comes to fighting with medium-sized dogs and geese. 60 per cent of men said they would beat the dog, compared to just 39 per cent of women. 71 per cent of men asked were convinced they could trounce a goose compared to just 51 per cent of women. YouGov also asked people which animal would win in a series of random head-to-head fights. Elephants had a win rate of 74 per cent, just beating the rhinoceros into second place by a fraction of a percentage. An unarmed human had a ratio of just 17 per cent, only three per cent above the goose, which came last in battle of the 34 beasts. The grizzly bear was third with 73 per cent while tigers (70), hippos (69), lions (68) and crocodiles (67) also scored well against their rivals. Which animal do you think you could you beat in a fight? Tell us in the comments below!

  • A rapist sheriff, a thieving ex-cop: 44 Idaho police disciplined for misconduct in 2020

    Hundreds of Idaho police officers have had their certifications revoked since 2002.

  • U.S. marshal charged in twisted 'rape fantasy' plot against ex-girlfriend

    Ian Diaz was arrested five years after prosecutors say he framed his ex-girlfriend in a scheme that resulted in her spending 88 days in jail.

  • Bodycams haven't lived up to promises of exposing police misconduct. One reason: The police decide what to release.

    Police officer body cameras were supposed to provide a window into what really happened when someone dies at the hands of a police officer.

  • Jury acquits 19-year-old accused of shooting St. Cloud officer in hand

    ST. CLOUD – A Stearns County District Court jury on Friday acquitted a 19-year-old man accused of shooting a St. Cloud officer in the hand during a scuffle last June. Sumaree D. Boose was charged last year with a felony count of first-degree assault of a peace officer. He was acquitted by a 12-member jury after a weeklong trial that wrapped up midday Friday. By 3:15 p.m., the jury had reached ...

  • North Carolina jury awards $75m to brothers wrongly convicted of murdering child

    A jury in a North Carolina federal civil rights case has awarded $75 million to two black, intellectually disabled half brothers who spent decades behind bars after being wrongfully convicted in the 1983 rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl. The eight-person jury last week decided that Henry McCollum and Leon Brown should receive $31 million each in compensatory damages, $1 million for every year spent in prison. The jury also awarded them $13 million in punitive damages. "The first jury to hear all of the evidence - including the wrongly suppressed evidence - found Henry and Leon to be innocent, found them to have been demonstrably and excruciatingly wronged, and has done what the law can do to make it right at this late date," Raleigh attorney Elliot Abrams said after the trial. Mr Abrams was part of the brothers' legal team. Mr McCollum and Mr Brown have pursued the civil case against law enforcement members since 2015, arguing that their civil rights were violated during the interrogations that led to their convictions. The two were released from prison in 2014 after DNA evidence that pointed to a convicted murderer exonerated them. They were teenagers when they were accused of the crime, which happened in Red Springs in Robeson County. Attorneys for the men have said they were scared teenagers who had low IQs when they were questioned by police and coerced into confessing. Mr McCollum was then 19, and Mr Brown was 15. Both were convicted and sentenced to death. Mr McCollum spent most of his 31 years in prison on death row, becoming North Carolina's longest-serving death row inmate. Mr Brown, who reportedly suffers from mental health conditions related to his time in prison and requires full-time care, had his sentence later changed to life in prison. On Friday, the Robeson County Sheriff's Office, one of the defendants, settled its part of the case for $9 million. The town of Red Springs, originally named in the civil suit, settled in 2017 for $1 million. Friday's judgement came against former SBI agents Leroy Allen and Kenneth Snead, who were part of the original investigation. "I've got my freedom," Mr McCollum said. "There's still a lot of innocent people in prison today. And they don't deserve to be there."

  • Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee quietly signed a law that prohibits trans students and staff from using bathrooms or locker rooms that match their gender

    Schools can be sued for "psychological, emotional, and physical harm suffered" should a person come into contact with someone of the "opposite sex."

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene said that she's the victim of Democrat bullying when questioned about her hounding of AOC

    Marjorie Taylor Greene listed several grievances over alleged bullying from Democrats, including the time Guam delegates offered her cookies.

  • Some Amazon managers say they hire people they intend to fire later just to meet their turnover goal

    The practice is internally called "hire to fire," according to three Amazon managers.

  • Fear grows Biden is doing too much, too fast

    President Biden looks at his notes as he speaks on his American Jobs Plan in Lake Charles, La., on May 6. Photo: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters Some Democrats and economists have begun to worry that President Biden, intent on FDR-like transformation of a wounded America, is doing too much, too fast.Why it matters: Some economists fear that all this spending will crank up inflation, and put Biden’s economic legacy at risk.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeYou see this in complaints by employers— along with some early data, and loads of anecdotal evidence —that people aren't taking jobs because of the boost to unemployment payments.You see this in the news that budget deficits in states weren't nearly as bad as expected. "Let the good times roll!" says an L.A. Times headline this weekend. "Gusher of stimulus funds a gift for governors like Gavin Newsom." Yet Biden still wants to spend more. Larry Summers — who was Treasury Secretary under President Bill Clinton, and started warning about inflation in February — told Axios he's more concerned than he was several months ago."Data are pointing more towards higher inflation than I expected, and sooner."The other side: The White House contends that more Americans will join the labor force when the country is fully vaccinated and everyone feels safe going back to work.The White House also is banking on schools reopening in the fall, allowing working parents to look for jobs instead of looking after their kids, Zooming away in virtual class.As for inflation, White House officials insist that it'll be temporary. They don’t buy the view that enhanced unemployment insurance is encouraging workers to stay at home. But they hint that higher wages might be needed to convince some Americans to look for work.Some Democrats have begun arguing behind the scenes that Biden needs to show Americans credible evidence that tax increases will be timed with the spending."If the spending is coming up front, and the taxes are coming down the road, then on net, that's going to add fuel to the fire," Summers said.But Summers mostly blames the Fed for rising prices: "I think it is bizarre to be buying $40 billion a month of mortgage securities, when the housing market is on fire."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Water crisis ‘couldn’t be worse’ on Oregon-California border

    The water crisis along the California-Oregon border went from dire to catastrophic this week as federal regulators shut off irrigation water to farmers from a critical reservoir and said they would not send extra water to dying salmon downstream or to a half-dozen wildlife refuges that harbor millions of migrating birds each year. In what is shaping up to be the worst water crisis in generations, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation said it will not release water this season into the main canal that feeds the bulk of the massive Klamath Reclamation Project, marking a first for the 114-year-old irrigation system. “This year’s drought conditions are bringing unprecedented hardship to the communities of the Klamath Basin,” said Reclamation Deputy Commissioner Camille Calimlim Touton, calling the decision one of “historic consequence.”

  • Rep. Maxine Waters threatens to sue Fox News after ‘false claims,’ citing death threats

    The 82-year-old U.S. congresswoman detailed a death threat she received, in which a caller referred to her as the n-word and said she deserved to be “hung by a rope for treason.” Congresswoman Maxine Waters is weighing a lawsuit against Fox News after the conservative news outlet reported that she requested and utilized federal law enforcement for security during her travels to and from Minnesota where she attended a Black Lives Matter demonstration last month. In a report published on Friday, Fox News claimed Rep. Waters (D-Calif.) used government resources to be accompanied by two armed Capitol Police officers and two U.S. Secret Service agents and that she requested two air marshals and two more marshals to escort her in the airport.

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene under investigation for filing homestead exemptions on 2 homes

    Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and her husband are under investigation for allegedly filing tax exemptions for two separate homes in different counties, which is a violation of Georgia law. WSB-TV reported that 2020 Georgia state tax records unearthed by investigative reporter Justin Gray revealed the couple was receiving a large tax break on their homes. A homestead exemption provides up to a $2,000 exemption from county and school taxes, according to Newsweek.

  • The Biden administration moved more than $2 billion earmarked for COVID measures to deal with the influx of migrants at the border

    Officials have struggled to respond to the surge of migrants, and this financial reshuffling is part of the White House's attempt to mitigate it.

  • Israel accused of tricking major news outlets into reporting a fake Gaza invasion to lure Hamas fighters into tunnels that were targeted for massive airstrikes

    Reports that Israeli troops had entered Gaza apparently prompted fighters to rush to the tunnels under the enclave where they were bombed by 160 jets.

  • NYC Pride parade bans police; Gay officers 'disheartened'

    Organizers of New York City’s Pride events said Saturday they are banning police and other law enforcement from marching in their huge annual parade until at least 2025 and will also seek to keep on-duty officers a block away from the celebration of LGBTQ people and history. In their statement, NYC Pride urged members of law enforcement to “acknowledge their harm and to correct course moving forward.” “The sense of safety that law enforcement is meant to provide can instead be threatening, and at times dangerous, to those in our community who are most often targeted with excessive force and/or without reason,” the group said.