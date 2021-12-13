Second Amsterdam resident charged in Galway burglary, stabbing, shootout, Saratoga sheriff says

Dec. 13—GALWAY — A second Amsterdam resident has now been arrested in connection with a Galway burglary where a resident was stabbed in the neck, Saratoga County Sheriff's officials said.

The newly arrested person, officials said, is accused of shooting at the victim with the victim's own gun, only to have the victim fire back with another weapon and hit the suspect, officials said.

Officials Monday identified the newly arrested person as Michael J. Kennedy, 33, of Grand Street, Amsterdam.

Kennedy faces one count each of first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, first-degree assault and first-degree criminal use of a firearm, all high-level felonies.

His arrest follows that of his alleged accomplice, Cassandra C. Morsellino, 30, of Milton Avenue, Amsterdam, shortly after the Dec. 5 attack. She was charged with first-degree assault and first-degree burglary, accused of stabbing the victim in the neck, officials said.

The incident happened Dec. 5 at a home in Galway, officials said.

Kennedy and Morsellino are accused of breaking into the residence early Dec. 5 intending to take items, officials said.

While they were inside, the victim was hit in the head and stabbed multiple times, officials said. The victim and the suspects knew each other, officials have said.

The victim grabbed for a firearm, but Kennedy was able to take it away and shoot the victim, officials said Monday. The victim, however, got another firearm and returned fire, hitting Kennedy, officials said.

The victim called 911 and the suspects fled, officials said. The victim was taken to Albany Medical Center for treatment of what officials described as non-life-threatening injuries.

The injured Kennedy was soon dropped off at St. Mary's Hospital in Amsterdam and taken on to Albany Medical Center, where he has been receiving treatment for two gunshot wounds, officials said.

Kennedy was arrested Friday, arraigned and ordered held without bail.

The investigation continued Monday and the sheriff's office was being assisted by the state police Forensic Identification Unit.

