Second annual Experience Rochester's Restaurant Week to happen later this month

Jan. 4—ROCHESTER — Experience Rochester Convention and Visitors Bureau announced that its second Experience Rochester's Restaurant Week will begin later this month.

From Monday, Jan. 15, to Sunday, Jan 21, 2024, more than 30 participating restaurants will offer promotional lunch and dinner menus including select two- or three-course meals with special pricing. Dine-in and carryout options are available.

Rochester Public Transit will again be offering free rides to diners on their way to participating restaurants. Download the RPT fare voucher on the Rochester Restaurant Week website, present the voucher to the driver on any RPT bus route during Rochester Restaurant Week and no fare will be charged for the trip to and from participating restaurants.

Experience Rochester's Restaurant Week is presented by Experience Rochester, Explore Minnesota, Mayo Clinic and Rochester Magazine.

A full list of participating restaurants and their Rochester Restaurant Week menus can be found at

rochesterrestaurantweek.com.