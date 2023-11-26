Second Annual Rock and Awe Holiday Light Show kicks off at courthouse in Fremont

FREMONT - The Second annual Rock and Awe holiday light show at the Sandusky County Courthouse, a free event that kicked off Wednesday, features around 28,000 lights synced to seasonal tunes.

Sandusky County Veterans Memorial Park, across the street from the courthouse, was filled with people holding light wands and lighted bracelets that pulsated in time to the music.

“I'm excited to be here with everyone tonight to celebrate the Rock and Awe holidays show opening ceremony,” said Peggy Courtney, executive director of the Sandusky County Visitors Bureau. “Something that's different from last year is the light wands and bracelets. Every time you're within the radius of the courthouse the wands and bracelets will sync to the music."

The Sandusky County Courthouse is the setting for the Second Annual Rock and Awe Holiday Light Show that opened on Thanksgiving eve. The free event runs Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings through New Year's Day.

Fremont show inspired by one in Cambridge, Ohio

David Thornberry, marketing director of the Sandusky County Visitors Bureau, said he got the idea for the light show from a courthouse in Cambridge, Ohio, that held a similar holiday event. He was inspired to undertake the project in Fremont and after a lot of research and study was able to put it all together.

“We wanted to come up with a unique way to get people to come out and enjoy the community,” Thornberry said. “We wanted to help our small businesses, help our restaurants, our shops, and give people one more reason to come in and spend some time in Fremont.”

A crowd gathers at the Sandusky County Veterans Memorial Park for the Rock and Awe Holiday Light Show to begin at the courthouse on Wednesday, opening night.

Thornberry said it takes about 12 to 13 hours to pick out the right songs for the display.

“I think it's absolutely gorgeous and a lot of hard work went into this, you can tell,” said Joyce Garvey, a local who attended the opening night event. “I am going to bring back my grandchildren that are coming into town this week."

Clydesdales Lenny and Sam pull people in wagons

Some of the 28,000-plus lights are put up each year for the display while others are taken down after the holidays.

The South Creek Clydesdales' wagon rides were popular at the opening night of the Rock and Awe Holiday Light Show in Fremont on Wednesday.

South Creek Clydesdales provided a 16-person wagon that was pulled by Lenny and Sam, two Clydesdale horses. The rides were $5 each and had lines of 20 people waiting at the event.

Sarah Shoemaker, event coordinator for Croghan Bank, one of the show's sponsors, provided hot chocolate and will be hosting another event at Rock and Awe on Dec. 2 and Dec. 15. This event will be collecting donations of canned goods for Pontifex. They will also be providing hot chocolate and cookies.

The Rock and Awe Holiday Light Show runs nightly from Thanksgiving Eve to New Year’s Day, Sundays through Thursdays from 6 to 9 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 6 to 11 p.m. The Sandusky County Courthouse is at 100 North Park Avenue in Fremont.

People ride in a wagon pulled by the South Creek Clydesdales on Wednesday, the opening night of the Rock and Awe Holiday Light Show in Fremont.

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Rock and Awe Holiday Light Show opens, runs nightly through Dec.31.