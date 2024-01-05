Second Arizona dentist whose patient died may lose license
A second Valley dentist is at risk of losing his license after state regulators said he continued to do dental surgeries despite practice restrictions put in place after a patient died.
A second Valley dentist is at risk of losing his license after state regulators said he continued to do dental surgeries despite practice restrictions put in place after a patient died.
Here’s what to know about dental care costs, how to pay for dental work, and how to choose the best way to cover the cost of an upcoming procedure.
The Nuggets ended the game on a 25-4 run to stun the Warriors on Thursday night.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill is joined by Marcus Thompson II from The Athletic to discuss the report that Darvin Ham is losing the Lakers’ locker room, the Warriors’ future and the potential end of super teams.
Just 15.5% of homes for sale last year were affordable for the typical US household.
A 2007 Audi A8 luxury sedan in a Denver self-service wrecking yard.
A law firm went through 5 years of federal data on fatal crashes to figure out which states posed the greatest threat to bicycle and motorcycle riders.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde break down the upcoming College Football Playoff title between the Michigan Wolverines and Washington Huskies on Monday night in Houston.
Kimmel, who is not listed in any Epstein documents, threatened legal action against Rodgers over the insinuation.
After a rocky first few games while he worked his way into game shape and head coach Tyronn Lue worked out the kinks in L.A.’s rotation, Harden has helped remake the Clippers.
With every winner there must be a loser. And in fantasy football, sometimes that person is whoever ends up in last place. Andy Behrens highlights some of the most creative punishments wrought by the Yahoo Fantasy community.
Maybe more importantly than whether Iowa picks winners is the fact that the results reduce the number of candidates running for the nomination.
An international law firm that works with companies affected by security incidents has experienced its own cyberattack that exposed the sensitive health information of hundreds of thousands of data breach victims. San Francisco-based Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe said last week that hackers stole the personal information and sensitive health data of more than 637,000 data breach victims from a file share on its network during an intrusion in March 2023. Orrick works with companies that are hit by security incidents, including data breaches, to handle regulatory requirements, such as obtaining victims' information in order to notify state authorities and the individuals affected.
With so many battery packs on the market right now, we tested out a bunch to see which are worth your money.
In fact, in the three issues that matter most to crypto — technical advancement, regulatory progress, and adoption — the tailwinds taking us into 2024 will be met with continued headwinds we must overcome to progress into a mature industry. The technology advanced faster than anyone imagined. The technology, across varied networks, is finally getting to a place that can deftly handle what “normies” would expect from the internet itself, whether it be for financial, social, communication/messaging, or informational applications.
The workers wrote an open letter that called Elon Musk's behavior on social media "a frequent source of distraction and embarrassment."
More than 20,000 electric scooters belonging to Superpedestrian will be auctioned off later this month, along with other equipment from the startup's U.S. operations, after closing its doors December 31. Two "global online auction" listings have appeared on the website of Silicon Valley Disposition, an online market for "surplus assets," which will feature scooters and other paraphernalia from cities Superpedestrian operated in, like Seattle, Los Angeles and New York City. Superpedestrian initially got into the shared scooter business -- which it called Link -- in 2020 when it acquired "substantially all" of the assets of Boston-based Zagster, part of a wave of consolidation during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jalen Williams and Jaylin Williams being on the same team remains hilarious.
Link history allows users to keep track of all of the links they visit via Facebook and Instagram’s in-app browsers. It also aids Meta's targeted advertising.
Guard Zach LaVine will practice with the Windy City Bulls on Wednesday.
A celebrity doctor offers easy tips — from drinking tea to taking cold showers — to help you feel younger with age.