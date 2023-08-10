Second arraignment set for Trump, 2 others in Mar-a-Lago classified documents case

Although he isn’t required to be present in court, former President Donald Trump is scheduled for a second arraignment Thursday morning on charges of conspiring to obstruct the U.S. government’s efforts to recover classified documents from his Palm Beach estate — including collaborating with a personal aide and a Mar-a-Lago employee in an attempt to delete potentially incriminating video surveillance images of a storage area.

Defense lawyers for Trump, who was formally charged in June, are expected to enter a not guilty plea for him at the arraignment in Fort Pierce federal court.

Trump’s valet, Walt Nauta, who used to work in the White House, also is scheduled to be arraigned for the second time, and Mar-a-Lago’s property manager, Carlos De Oliveira, is set to be arraigned for the first time.

All three defendants are scheduled for an arraignment hearing before Magistrate Judge Shaniek Mills Maynard at 10 a.m. in the Fort Pierce federal courthouse, where their trial is going to take place in May of next year during the presidential election season.

The special counsel’s office is prosecuting Trump, who is seeking re-election after his loss to Joe Biden, over his handling of highly classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence and club after he left the White House in 2021. Jack Smith, the special counsel who was appointed by the attorney general, added new charges against the former president and the co-defendants late last month, accusing Trump, Nauta and De Oliveira of attempting to destroy video security footage showing the movement of boxes between the property’s storage area and residence.

The superseding 42-count indictment adds three new counts against Trump. One charges him with another count of willful retention of national defense information and two others allege obstruction-related charges involving Trump, Nauta and De Oliveira.

According to the indictment, Trump spoke with De Oliveira for 24 minutes after the Justice Department informed his legal team on June 22, 2022, of a draft grand jury subpoena for the surveillance footage at Mar-a-Lago. Two days later, the subpoena was officially delivered to Trump’s residence. And on June 25, after changing his travel plans, Nauta flew to the Palm Beach estate. Then, on June 27, 2022, Nauta collaborated with De Oliveira to find and destroy the surveillance video, the indictment states.

Story continues

De Oliveira, who worked at Mar-a-Lago in various capacities before being promoted to property manager in January 2022, is charged with the obstruction conspiracy related to an attempt to delete surveillance video as well as for allegedly making false statements to the FBI.

De Oliveira could not be arraigned last month because he had not yet hired a local defense attorney, which is required in the Southern District of Florida. He was represented by Washington, D.C., attorney John Irving, who said that his client would be hiring a local attorney by Thursday’s arraignment in Fort Pierce. The court docket reflected Thursday morning that De Oliveira has not yet hired a local attorney.

Nauta, too, faces additional charges related to the attempt to delete surveillance video.

Previous filings in the unprecedented case show that a June 2022 grand jury subpoena uncovered video images that prosecutors with the special counsel’s office say revealed damning evidence. The information provided the basis for FBI agents to obtain a court-approved warrant to search Mar-a-Lago on Aug. 8, 2022, when they found and seized more than 100 classified documents in the former president’s office and the club’s storage area.

According to the prosecution’s account of the videos, Nauta could be seen moving 64 boxes between a storage room and other areas at Mar-a-Lago between May 23 and June 2, 2022.

The video footage also shows De Oliveira working with Nauta to move 30 of those same boxes from Trump’s residence back to the storage area, according to the superseding indictment filed last Thursday.

After arriving in Palm Beach and traveling to Mar-a-Lago on June 25, 2022, the indictment reads, “Nauta and De Oliveira went to the security guard booth where surveillance video is displayed on monitors, walked with a flashlight through the tunnel where the storage room was located, and observed and pointed out surveillance cameras.”

Two days later, De Oliveira went to the club’s information technology office and asked an employee identified as the IT director to keep their conversation confidential. “ ’The boss’ wanted the server deleted,” De Oliveira told the unnamed employee, according to the indictment.

The employee resisted, saying “he would not know how to do that, and that he did not believe that he would have the rights to do that,” the indictment states. The employee told De Oliveira that “De Oliveira would have to reach out to another employee who was a supervisor of security for Trump’s business organization.”

Carlos De Oliveira, a property manager at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, leaves federal court on Monday in Miami. He faces charges of scheming with the former president to hide security footage from investigators probing Trump’s hoarding of classified documents/ His formal arraignment was postponed until May 10 because he has not yet retained a South Florida attorney.

According to the indictment, De Oliveira “then insisted” to the IT employee that “ ‘the boss’ wanted the server deleted and asked, what are we going to do?”

De Oliveira left the IT office, met with Nauta on an adjacent property, then returned to the office and later reconvened with Nauta that afternoon.

Later on the afternoon of June 27, 2022, “Trump called De Oliveira and they spoke for approximately three and a half minutes,” the indictment states.

In June of this year, the federal grand jury in Miami charged Trump with mishandling highly classified documents under the Espionage Act by storing them at Mar-a-Lago and refusing to return them to federal authorities, along with conspiring to obstruct justice. Nauta also was charged with conspiring to obstruct justice. Both pleaded not guilty to the charges in the initial 38-count indictment.