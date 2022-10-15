Second arrest in 9/11 birthday party shooting

Oct. 15—A second suspect in a shooting at a Paseo Feliz birthday party on Sept. 11 that injured five people was arrested Thursday.

Santa Fe police said 20-year-old Eddial Cuevas played a role in the September incident and is being charged with aggravated battery and aggravated assault.

A woman's 18th birthday party turned violent last month when her ex-boyfriend, Jonathan Romero, crashed the event and refused to leave, according to police. According to an arrest warrant affidavit for the 20-year-old Romero, police recovered 66 bullet casings at the party after multiple suspects opened fire.

Two adults and three teenagers suffered injuries during the incident, but none were life-threatening.

Police said Cuevas was arrested after city detectives and New Mexico State Police officers executed a search warrant at a home in Española. However, the department's news release Friday does not make it clear whether Cuevas was found at the home, or arrested on a separate warrant.

Cuevas' role and motive in the September shooting was not made clear, aside from his alleged involvement.

"Cuevas was identified as brandishing a firearm, striking an individual with the firearm, and pointing the firearm at a person, who fled on foot," police said Friday.

Police did not say Friday whether Cuevas was booked into a corrections facility following his arrest. Online records for the Santa Fe and Rio Arriba county jails Friday afternoon did not indicate Cuevas had been booked into either facility.