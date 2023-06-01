Second arrest in April lakefront shooting at Evanston’s Clark Street Beach

A second arrest has been made in the April 12 Clark Street Beach shooting that killed 15-year-old Skokie resident Jacquis Irby just south of Northwestern University in Evanston.

Tacorey Magitt, a 19-year-old Chicago man, was arrested on May 30 in connection with Irby’s murder and charged with one felony count of First Degree Murder and two felony counts of Attempt First Degree Murder according to a news release by the Evanston Police Department.

Irby was killed in a shooting at the entrance to Clark Street Beach shortly after 8 p.m. on April 12 following what police described as a “verbal altercation” between two groups. Two other Skokie teens were shot and survived their injuries. The latest release said the altercation escalated and two people fired handguns into a crowd, killing Irby and injuring the two survivors.

The release stated that Magitt had fired a gun during the altercation that resulted in Irby’s death. The Cook County state’s attorney’s office reviewed the investigation and approved felony charges for first degree murder and attempt first degree murder, according to the release.

Jalen Murray, 20, of the 1600 block of Fowler Avenue, Evanston, was also charged on April 28 with felony first degree murder and two counts of felony attempt first degree murder in connection with Irby’s death.

The shootings proximity to the university prompted push back from some students with Northwestern University’s Students Demand Action, a group dedicated to fighting gun violence and advocating for gun safety, holding a demonstration April 14 calling out university officials for what they called a slow and negligent response.

Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss also released a summer safety plan for the city days after the shooting where he supported the city’s decision to not issue a shelter-in-place order as the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident.

Biss said the incident further shows the importance of violence prevention work and gun safety.

“It was a senseless outbreak of violence resulting in the loss of life and ripples of pain across our community,” Biss said.

The investigation into Irby’s murder remains active and ongoing.