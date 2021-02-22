Second arrest connected to Wayne kidnapping

Feb. 21—Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron has reported a second arrest in connection to a Wednesday incident that resulted in attempted murder and kidnapping charges against a Monticello man along with other felony counts.

According to Sheriff Catron, Deputy Derek Dennis filed for an arrest warrant against Trenton R. Bell, 26, of Monticello, for one count of Complicity to Commit first-degree Assault.

Bell, according to the complaint, entered Logan Criswell's vehicle last Wednesday witnessed Criswell assault a woman tied up in the back seat with a crow bar. Bell is accused of not intervening to stop the assault.

Bell was taken into custody at approximately 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning. He was then lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center under a $50,000 cash bond.

Criswell, who faces multiple felony charges and is accused of attempting to run down a deputy during the Wednesday traffic stop that resulted in the woman's rescue, also remains in the Wayne County Detention Center under a $500,000 cash/$1 million property bond.

The case remains under investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff's Office and the United States Drug Enforcement Agency.