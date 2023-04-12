Second arrest in fatal Bronx shooting at vigil for murder victim

A second suspect has been charged in a fatal Bronx shooting at a vigil for another murder victim, police said Wednesday.

Jhonathan Diego, 23, was arrested at his girlfriend’s home in Stone Mountain, Georgia on March 21, then transported back to the city last week and charged with murder, manslaughter, attempted murder and gun possession.

His alleged accomplice, Cristian Blanco Mejia, 28, had been busted on the same charges on Jan. 12.

They had been identified earlier by police as suspects in the Dec. 28 shooting at Marmion and E. Tremont avenues in Crotona. Four people were shot, including Gregorio Alvarez, 28, who was struck in the chest and died at St. Barnabas Hospital. The others, men ages 25, 27 and 46 years old, survived.

The victims were at a vigil mourning the death of Carlos Gonzalez, who was shot dead at a nearby Honduran social club two days earlier, according to Chief of Detectives James Essig.

Jerson Arzu, 19, was later charged with killing Gonzalez, but police said the vigil shooting was payback for Gonzalez.

Arzu and Blanco Mejia are being held without bail.