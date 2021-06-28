Second arrest made after 11-year-old girl was killed, Lexington County sheriff says

Noah Feit
·2 min read

A second man was arrested more than two weeks after an 11-year-old was killed and another child was injured in a shooting, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

DeCarlos Terrell Chatman turned himself in to law enforcement officers on Saturday, the sheriff’s department said in a news release. The 36-year-old Batesburg-Leesville resident was charged with unlawfully possessing a handgun because he has been convicted of a crime of violence, according to the release.

“Chatman fired multiple shots from a semiautomatic handgun while he was at the Madera Road scene near Batesburg-Leesville the night of June 9,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in the release. “Multiple witnesses have confirmed this to us.”

At about 10:40 p.m., deputies said they responded to reports of gunfire in the 700 block of Madera Road near Batesburg-Leesville. That’s near the intersection of South Pine and Willis streets, and about 3 miles from Shealy’s Bar-B-Que.

A party had been going on when bullets flew into a nearby home, according to the sheriff’ss department. The resident of that home was not hosting the party, a department spokesperson said.

Tashya Michelle Jay, 11, of Leesville, died at the scene, Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said Thursday morning.

Taysha was a fourth-grade student at Batesburg-Leesville Elementary School, Lexington District 3 spokeswoman Mackenzie Taylor told The State.

Another girl was also shot inside the home and was taken to an area hospital, the sheriff’s department said. Her injuries are not considered life threatening, according to Fisher.

Chatman’s shots happened before an exchange of gunfire between multiple parties, according to Koon.

The gunfire damaged multiple homes and vehicles in the area, according to the sheriff’s department.

Deputies said the shooting was “gang related” but haven’t given further details.

On June 11, Quayshaun Xzander Clark, 29, was charged with murder, attempted murder and gun crimes, the sheriff’s department said.

Clark fired a “high-caliber gun, known as a Draco,” Koon previously said. “Multiple witnesses told us Clark had a Draco during the shooting.”

A Draco is a semi-automatic pistol that can hold up to 30 bullets and looks like a small AK-47.

“We’re still hard at work on this case,” Koon said. “We said from the start that information from the community would be helpful to us and that’s what turned our attention to Chatman.”

The sheriff’s department is still asking for tips and information about the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 10-year-old boy fatally shoots himself after finding gun in Philadelphia home

    "We as a society got to get it together," a neighbor of the boy told NBC Philadelphia.

  • Two people were charged after 2 monkeys, one dead, were found in their vehicle in a Tennessee waterpark parking lot, police say

    Nova Brettell and David Paul Brettell were charged with animal cruelty after the monkeys, 5 and 9 weeks old, were found, according to police.

  • Ferragamo picks Burberry's Gobbetti as its new chief

    MILAN (Reuters) -Italian fashion group Salvatore Ferragamo said on Monday it had chosen Marco Gobbetti, the outgoing CEO of British luxury group Burberry, as its new chief executive. Speculation over a possible management shake-up at Ferragamo has been circulating for some time, even after the Ferragamo family confirmed current Chief Executive Micaela Le Divelec on March. Ferragamo has been hit harder than most rivals by the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic and is often cited by industry observers as a possible takeover target as smaller companies are less able to hedge themselves against changes in trends and tastes than the conglomerates in the industry.

  • Police shoot man dead after ‘serious disturbance’ involving child

    A seriously injured child who is now in hospital was found on the scene

  • Malaysia announces $36B in aid after extending lockdown

    Malaysia's leader announced a 150 billion ringgit ($36.2 billion) financial package on Monday to help needy households and businesses and bolster vaccination efforts after a national coronavirus lockdown was extended indefinitely. The country has been under a near-total lockdown since June 1 that was due to expire Monday, but Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said over the weekend that it will not be eased until new infections fall below 4,000 a day and at least 10% of the population has been vaccinated. Muhyiddin said the financial package will include a 10 billion ringgit ($2.4 billion) fiscal injection.

  • France's far-right National Rally party loses regional elections, in a blow to Marine Le Pen

    France's far-right National Rally party loses regional elections, in a blow to Marine Le Pen

  • Meet Xavier Bertrand, the conservative hoping to challenge Macron for president

    French conservatives have emerged as an unexpected third contender to break the much-anticipated 2022 duel between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and President Macron after both fared worse than expected in regional elections over the weekend. "Everyone has understood that the presidential election is now a three-way race," boasted mainstream-right leader Xavier Bertrand after he comfortably defeated his far-Right opponent in the northern Hauts-de-France region. The mainstream right's success in

  • Kansas City police investigate after woman found shot near man dead of apparent suicide

    Police initially found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle that had crashed, police said.

  • U.S. Supreme Court rejects defense contractor's Abu Ghraib torture appeal

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday put CACI International Inc a step closer to facing a trial in a lawsuit by three Iraqi former detainees who have accused employees of the defense contractor of directing their torture at the Abu Ghraib prison near Baghdad. The justices declined to hear CACI's appeal of a lower court's 2019 decision that favored the three Iraqi men, whose suit against the Virginia-based company was filed in 2008 under a 1789 U.S. law called the Alien Tort Statute that can be used to pursue legal claims over alleged human rights abuses. The harsh treatment of prisoners held by U.S. forces during the Iraq war at the Abu Ghraib facility became a scandal during former President George W. Bush's administration after pictures of the abuse emerged in 2004.

  • Here's How Investors Can Find Strong Consumer Discretionary Stocks with the Zacks ESP Screener

    Finding stocks expected to beat quarterly earnings estimates becomes an easier task with our Zacks Earnings ESP.

  • Here's How Investors Can Find Strong Computer and Technology Stocks with the Zacks ESP Screener

    Finding stocks expected to beat quarterly earnings estimates becomes an easier task with our Zacks Earnings ESP.

  • Illegal immigrant accused of abandoning baby in trash can says she was raped before coming to US: Police

    An illegal immigrant accused of abandoning her baby in a bathroom trash can at a California park was arrested Thursday and told law enforcement that the baby was conceived after she was raped in Guatemala, police said.

  • New coalition forms to fight Republican legislature in Texas

    Texas advocacy and political groups will launch a new coalition Monday to fight Republican efforts to change voting laws in their state and support Texans in need after the pandemic and last winter's paralyzing storm, Axios has learned.Why it matters: While Democratic lawyers are fighting proposed or enacted changes in voting laws in battleground states, a grassroots response will be critical if the party and its backers hope to have any effects on the 2022 midterms and 2024 presidential electio

  • Swedish PM Lofven resigns, speaker to look for new leader

    Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven resigned on Monday, handing the speaker of its split parliament the task of finding a new government to deal with the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. Lofven had faced a deadline of midnight on Monday to either step down or call a snap election after losing a June 21 confidence vote when the Left Party withdrew its support. "I have requested to be dismissed as prime minister," Lofven told a news conference, admitting defeat in his efforts to find fresh support from lawmakers that might have secured his reappointment.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Earnings Are Coming. Look Beyond the Meme Stock Spotlight.

    The home-furnishings retailer says new private label products and closures of underperforming stores are part of a turnaround effort.

  • U.S. forces launch airstrikes against Iran-backed militias

    The action was a response to drone attacks on American personnel and facilities in Iraq, an official said.

  • Swedish prime minister resigns as parliament searches for new leader

    Sweden's prime minister Stefan Lofven has resigned, pushing the country into political turmoil as he and the leader of the country's opposition battle to build viable coalitions. The 63-year-old former union dealmaker said that the decision not to instead call snap elections had been "the most difficult political decision" of his life. "There are actually two bad alternatives, to be completely honest... but I feel confident that this is the best option." he said, arguing that an autumn election

  • Death toll in Florida condo collapse rises

    “So I am confirming today that the death toll is at nine….” As the death toll rose to nine Sunday with more than 150 people still missing, rescue teams kept picking through the rubble of the Miami-area condo building that collapsed last week. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the additional bodies, and human remains, were found as the rescue team dug a massive trench through rubble overnight. “We’ve identified four of the victims and notified the next of kin. My deepest condolences to the families, the friends, the communities to those who’ve lost their lives, and my prayers with the families and the whole community as they mourn this tragic loss.” The four of the nine victims identified ranged in age from 54 to 83. They were a couple married for 58 years, a volunteer Little League baseball coach and the mother of a 15-year-old boy who was one of the few survivors of the collapse.Officials remained hopeful more survivors would be found in air pockets that may have formed in the pancaked debris. The searchers - including experts sent by Israel and Mexico - are using drones, sonar, dogs and infrared scanners.Meanwhile, questions swirl about the tower's structural integrity. Surfside officials have released documents including an engineer's report from 2018 that found major structural damage beneath the pool deck and "concrete deterioration" in the underground parking garage of the 12-story building.The report was produced for the Champlain Towers South condominium board in preparation for a major repair project set for this year.A lawyer who works with the condo association said the issues outlined in the report were typical for older buildings in the area and did not alarm board members, all of whom lived in the tower.

  • Money-Losing Companies Are Flooding the Stock Market With New Shares

    Profitable companies used to be the top issuers until Wall Street started caring more about growth than negative earnings.

  • U.S. airstrikes target Iranian-backed militias in Iraq and Syria

    U.S. airstrikes target Iranian-backed militias in Iraq and Syria