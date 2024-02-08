Second arrest made in 1980 slaying of Karen Umphrey

A second man has been arrested in connection to the 1980 slaying of Karen Umphrey.

Anthony David Harris, 63, was arraigned Wednesday on a charge of open murder, according to court records. Douglas Laming, the other defendant in the case, was listed as Harris' codefendant.

Karen Umphrey

Details on Harris' alleged involvement in Umphrey's death were not included in the case file.

Umphrey died in 1980 at the age of 21. Her body was found in the State Game area of Beards Hills on Nov. 2, 1980, with two gunshot wounds to the head.

The case was long considered cold until December when Laming, 70, of Fort Gratiot, was arrested. He had been found to be a genetic match for a semen sample found on Umphrey's body, though he denies raping her.

During Laming's preliminary examination, prosecutors alluded to the possibility of another suspect in the case after Laming's attorney mentioned a second set of male DNA found on Umphrey's body.

If convicted, both Harris and Laming face up to life in prison.

Harris has a probable cause conference is scheduled for Feb. 20 in district court. Laming has a pretrial conference scheduled the same day in circuit court.

Bond is set at $2 million for both men.

