Second arrest made in Brooks teen's murder

Jun. 16—QUITMAN — A second arrest has been made in the 2020 shooting death of a Brooks County teen.

Quadarious Marquand Byrdsong was recently arrested in Lowndes County on warrants from Brooks County in the August 2020 death of Cenquaz Perry, according to a Georgia Bureau of Investigation statement released Friday.

He was then transferred to the Brooks County Jail, where he was booked on charges of murder, aggravated assault and four counts under the Georgia Street Gang Act, authorities said.

At 1:51 a.m., Aug. 28, 2020, Quitman police asked the GBI to investigate a shooting at a Barwick Road apartment complex, according to an earlier GBI statement.

Agents found that Perry, 17, appeared to have been shot while sleeping. The shots appear to have been intentionally fired through an outside wall; shell casings were found outside the complex.

Perry was taken to South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta, where he died.

According to the sports website maxpreps.com, Perry played for the Brooks County Trojans high school football team in the 2019-20 season.

In March, JayKeith Jamar Davis, 22, of Quitman, was charged with murder, four counts under the Georgia Criminal Street Gang act and was already in the Brooks County Jail on other, unrelated charges, the GBI said.

Authorities ask anyone with information concerning this investigation to call the GBI at (229) 225-4090.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.