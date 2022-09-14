Second arrest made in Central Lubbock death investigation

Police lights

Lubbock police arrested a second man in connection with the investigation of the death of a 59-year-old man at a Central Lubbock home.

Gerrardo Delossantos, 35, is facing a charge of failing to report a felony resulting in serious bodily injury or death.

Earlier this week, Lubbock police arrested 45-year-old Sammy Vidales on a charge of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury after police responding to a report of a dead body, found Rodolfo "Rudy" Zuniga at a home in the 2800 block of 37th Street.

The arrests stem from a Lubbock Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit investigation into Zuniga's Sept. 11 death.

Family members initially told responding officers that Zuniga fell the Sunday night and was found not breathing the next day.

However, a witness told police he saw Delossantos arguing with Zuniga before he was punched by Vidales the night before, according to an arrest warrant.

The witness said a blue Nissan pickup truck arrived at the house and a bearded man, later identified as Delossantos, exited the vehicle and began arguing with an older man, identified as Zuniga, who was also in the truck.

The witness reportedly heard the Delossantos tell Zuniga, "Since you want to fight, I got something for you," and went inside the house. The Delossantos returned with another man, identified as Vidales, the affidavit states.

The witness said he saw the Delossantos and Zuniga swinging at each other with Vidales trying to keep them apart.

However, the witness said he saw Vidales punch Zuniga in the face one time after the older man said something to him, the affidavit states.

He said he didn't see Zuniga act aggressively toward Vidales before he was punched.

He said Vidales and the Delossantos picked up Zuniga and carried him into the back seat of the pickup truck, which left the scene.

Vidales spoke with investigators and denied hitting Zuniga. He said he didn't see any injuries on Zuniga when he came out of the house to stop the fight.

Story continues

He said he and the bearded man took Zuniga to his apartment but didn't want to leave him there because he was drunk. So they brought Zuniga back to the house on 37th Street to sober up.

Vidales said he woke up and saw Zuniga wasn't breathing. He said Zuniga did not have any marks on his face and wasn't bleeding when he called 911.

Delossantos reportedly told police that he never went inside the house to fetch Vidales, saying Vidales went out on his own.

He said he never hit Zuniga since Vidales kept them apart. However, he said he believed Zuniga tripped over the driveway but said he didn't see him fall, the affidavit states.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Second arrest made in Central Lubbock death investigation