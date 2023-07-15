Second arrest made in connection to Carriage House shooting

Jul. 14—The Odessa Police Department has made a second arrest in connection with the shooting that occurred at Carriage House Apartments on June 29, a Facebook post detailed.

Jayven Landerth, 18, of Odessa, was arrested and charged with Capital Murder. Landerth is currently being treated at Medical Center Hospital for injuries sustained from the shooting, therefore he will not be allowed any visitors.

Kannin Shorter is still considered a fugitive from justice and has an active warrant for capital murder. The investigation continues and anyone with information concerning this incident are encouraged to call Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS if you wish to remain anonymous.

A 16-year-old boy known as "K-SO" has been arrested in connection with the June 29 death of Gonzalo Diaz Jr. at the Carriage House Apartments. The hunt continues for his alleged accomplice.

According to the Odessa Police Department, Kannin Shorter, "K-SO" and a third person went to the apartment complex to meet a group of other people to conduct an illegal fire arm transaction. Surveillance video revealed the trio approached the vehicle occupied by Diaz and Shorter and "K-SO" began shooting into the vehicle, injuring three and killing Diaz.

"K-SO" is now in custody on suspicion of capital murder and authorities continue to look for Shorter.