Second arrest made in daylight shooting that sent residents running for cover in Roxbury

Authorities arrested a second teen Wednesday morning accused of taking part in a broad daylight shooting that sent multiple people, including a young girl, running for their lives in May.

A 15-year-old juvenile male from Boston is charged with delinquent to wit, firearm; carrying without a license, delinquent to wit, unlawful possession of ammunition; delinquent to wit, firearm discharged within 500 feet of a building; and delinquent to wit, defacement of real or personal property.

Cambridge teen arrested after brazen daytime shootout near Boston park

Officers responding to reports of more than 20 shots fired in the area of Shawmut and Mass Avenues just after 6:45 p.m. on May 24 found numerous cars riddled with bullet holes and a chaotic scene unfolding in front of a string of businesses.

Surveillance video from one of those businesses shows bystanders scrambling for cover and a little girl running for her life as two gunmen trade fire back and forth in broad daylight.

There were no reports of any injuries, but it sparked outrage amongst the community.

“I’m tired of people getting shot man, for real man, for real man. Just tired,” said one neighbor.

The 15-year-old suspect will be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court on Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

