Second arrest made in deadly Orange County shooting
Orange County deputies have made a second arrest in the deadly shooting along Colonial Drive last month.
Deputies arrested 40-year-old Alfredo Torres-Eusebio in connection with the murder of Trey Scott Kennedy on Sept. 8.
Investigators said Torres-Eusebio and Francisco Arismendi Giraldi Baez shot Kennedy and another man at a shopping plaza along East Colonial Drive near Rouse Road over a dispute over some stolen items.
Both Torres-Eusebio and Baez are charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder and are being held in the Orange County jail.
