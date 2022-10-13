Second arrest made in deadly Orange County shooting

Orange County deputies have made a second arrest in the deadly shooting along Colonial Drive last month.

Deputies arrested 40-year-old Alfredo Torres-Eusebio in connection with the murder of Trey Scott Kennedy on Sept. 8.

Alfredo Torres-Eusebio (L) and Alfredo Torres-Eusebio (R) are charged with the shooting death of Trey Scott Kennedy Sept 8.

Investigators said Torres-Eusebio and Francisco Arismendi Giraldi Baez shot Kennedy and another man at a shopping plaza along East Colonial Drive near Rouse Road over a dispute over some stolen items.

Both Torres-Eusebio and Baez are charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder and are being held in the Orange County jail.

