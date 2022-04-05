Second arrest made in deadly Sacramento mass shooting

KATE FELDMAN, New York Daily News
·2 min read

A second suspect was arrested Tuesday for the Sacramento shooting that left six people dead and 12 others injured.

Smiley Martin, 27, has been charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a machine gun, the Sacramento Police Department announced Tuesday.

Martin’s brother, 26-year-old Dandrae, was arrested Monday and charged with assault with a firearm and for being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

Neither brother, or any other suspect, has been charged directly with the shooting deaths.

Smiley Martin suffered “serious injuries from gunfire” at the scene of the shooting and was rushed to an area hospital for treatment, according to officials. There, he was identified as a person of interest and kept under guard by an officer.

He will be booked at the Sacramento County Main Jail as soon as his medical treatment is complete and he can be released from the hospital.

The gunfire broke out early Sunday around 2 a.m. near 10th and K streets after what police believe was an argument. Detectives have collected more than 100 expended shell casings from the scene, as well as a stolen handgun that had been converted to fire automatically.

Detectives have executed search warrants at three houses and seized one handgun, according to the Sacramento Police Department, which released no further details about the occupants or whether the gun had been used in the shooting.

The six fatalities have been identified as Johntaya Alexander, 21; Melinda Davis, 57; Yamile Martinez-Andrade, 21; Sergio Harris, 38; Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, 32; and Devazia Turner, 29.

“The scale of violence that just happened in our city is unprecedented during my 27 years here,” Police Chief Kathy Lester, who was sworn in less than a month ago, said at a press conference Sunday. “We are shocked and heartbroken by this tragedy.”

Sunday’s mass shooting is Sacramento’s second in barely a month, after David Fidel Mora-Rojas fatally shot his two daughters, their custody chaperone and then himself inside a church in March.

Recommended Stories

  • Second arrest made in Sacramento shooting that left 6 dead, 12 wounded

    A man wounded in a mass shooting in Sacramento, California, this past weekend has been arrested and accused of taking part in the mayhem, authorities said Tuesd

  • Carbon removal startup raises $650 million

    Climeworks, a Swiss carbon removal startup, raised $650 million co-led by Partners Group and GIC.Why it matters: There's an emerging consensus that carbon emissions removal, in addition to reduction, is key to stemming climate change. But there's little agreement on if it can really be done at scale. This money, the most ever raised for a carbon removal startup, could help answer that question, as Climeworks currently operates the world's largest direct-air capture facility.Get market news worth

  • 'Fill the silence with your music,' Zelenskyy tells Grammys

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appeared in a video message at the Grammy Awards to ask for support in telling the story of Ukraine’s invasion by Russia. The Recording Academy, with its partner Global Citizen, prior to the ceremony highlighted a social media campaign called “Stand Up For Ukraine” to raise money and support during the humanitarian crisis.

  • City leaders, community attends vigil for those killed in Sacramento mass shooting

    Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg read the names of the six killed in the mass shooting during a vigil Monday evening attended by grieving relatives, friends and community members. “So we gather here to remember the victims and to commit ourselves to doing all we can to ending the stain of violence, not only in our community but throughout the state, throughout the country, and throughout the world,” Steinberg said.

  • Suspect arrested in Sacramento shooting that left 6 dead, 12 wounded

    Less than two blocks from California’s pristine state Capitol park, flowers, candles and stuffed animals dot the downtown sidewalks where six people were

  • How many booster shots will you need? FDA panel to discuss Covid plans for fall

    What's next for boosters in the U.S.? An FDA advisory committee meeting on Wednesday will put together a plan for future Covid boosters.

  • Jury weighs charges against men accused in Michigan kidnap plot

    In closing arguments on Friday, a government prosecutor described the defendants as "paranoid" and bent on sparking a civil war by abducting Whitmer and holding her accountable for placing restrictions on social and business activities due to COVID-19. The case has cast a spotlight on two of the militant right-wing organizations that have emerged in the years since former President Donald Trump's election in 2016. All four of the defendants - Adam Fox, Brandon Caserta, Barry Croft Jr. and Daniel Harris - have been charged with kidnapping conspiracy.

  • Trump backs Sarah Palin in her bid for Alaska congressional seat

    Former Vice Presidential candidate Sarah Palin is jumping back into national politics, announcing over the weekend that she’s running for Alaska’s U.S. House Seat. Palin is one of 51 candidates on the ballot for the special election, and has already been endorsed by former president Donald Trump.

  • Victims in California shooting remembered for warm hearts

    The six people who were killed during a mass shooting in California’s capital city were remembered by their friends and family Monday as police worked to piece together what happened. Dozens of rapid-fire gunshots rang out early Sunday in the crowded streets of Sacramento, leaving three women and three men dead and another 12 people wounded. Sacramento police said Monday that they booked Dandrae Martin, 26, as a “related suspect” on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and being a convict carrying a loaded gun.

  • Dog, 7 pups rescued from home in Orlando

    A dog and her seven puppies were rescued from a home in Orlando and are now being cared for at a shelter.

  • It’s Not Entirely Clear How One Measures the Human Soul, But That Doesn't Mean No One Has Tried

    In a 1907 experiment, a doctor determined the weight of the soul to be 21 grams. But does the science hold up to scrutiny?

  • Greek mother jailed pending trial over killing of young daughter

    A Greek prosecutor ruled on Monday that a 33-year-old mother accused of intentionally killing her 9-year-old daughter, in a case that has caused public outrage, will remain in custody pending trial, the Athens News agency reported. The mother, who was arrested last week in the city of Patras in southern Greece and transferred to Athens to appear before a magistrate, has denied any wrongdoing. Her daughter Georgina died in hospital and posthumous toxicology tests showed she had received ketamine, an anaesthetic drug often used in animal surgeries, that had not been prescribed by her treating doctors.

  • Medesis shares leap 75% on funding request for drugs against nuclear threat

    (Reuters) -French biotech company Medesis Pharma has requested defence funding to speed up the development of three drugs to treat nuclear contamination, it said on Tuesday, sending its shares up by as much as 75% in early trading. Medesis said it had requested funding from France's Defence Innovation Agency for three drugs "specifically intended for the treatment of large populations contaminated or irradiated after a civil or military nuclear accident". Medesis gave itself indicative 12- to 18-month deadlines for product registration and manufacturing, after it told French newspaper Les Echos last month it would require a further 9.5 million euros ($10.4 million).

  • Consumers Have Good News for Tesla, Ford and GM

    The recent spike in gas prices may not have turned consumers away from gas and diesel cars, but it has changed the perception of EVs.

  • Stocks, oil, bond yields edge up ahead of expected new Russia sanctions

    Traders were back on sanctions and stagflation watch on Tuesday as oil and inflation-sensitive bond yields went higher and stock markets drooped ahead of an expected tightening of Western measures against Moscow. Europe's STOXX 600 index saw modest gains fizzle out, Wall Street's S&P 500 futures were 0.2% lower, while the euro was starting to backslide again after dropping 2% against the dollar in recent days. With investors waiting on the new batch of sanctions - most likely on Wednesday according to France's European Affairs Minister - oil was up 1%, lifting benchmark German Bund and U.S. Treasury bond yields again in the process.

  • Florida Highway Patrol: Gainesville man, 73, dies in motorcycle crash on State Road 20

    The driver, who was wearing a helmet, died at the scene, the FHP report says.

  • ‘My father just attacked my mother’: Apex police captain arrested in alleged assault

    “We take these matters seriously,” Police Chief Jason Armstrong said.

  • Orlando officer helps rescue malnourished dog and puppies

    An Orlando police officer helped Orange County Animal Services to rescue a dog and her seven puppies last week.

  • Suspect in New York City attacks on Asian women indicted on felony hate charges

    A man arrested last month in a string of attacks on seven Asian women in New York City has been indicted on felony and misdemeanor hate crimes charges,

  • 26-year-old man arrested in Sacramento mass shooting that killed 6

    Sacramento police have announced an arrest in Sunday morning’s mass shooting that left six people dead and 12 others wounded.