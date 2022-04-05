Second arrest made in deadly Sacramento mass shooting

A second suspect was arrested Tuesday for the Sacramento shooting that left six people dead and 12 others injured.

Smiley Martin, 27, has been charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a machine gun, the Sacramento Police Department announced Tuesday.

Martin’s brother, 26-year-old Dandrae, was arrested Monday and charged with assault with a firearm and for being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

Neither brother, or any other suspect, has been charged directly with the shooting deaths.

Smiley Martin suffered “serious injuries from gunfire” at the scene of the shooting and was rushed to an area hospital for treatment, according to officials. There, he was identified as a person of interest and kept under guard by an officer.

He will be booked at the Sacramento County Main Jail as soon as his medical treatment is complete and he can be released from the hospital.

The gunfire broke out early Sunday around 2 a.m. near 10th and K streets after what police believe was an argument. Detectives have collected more than 100 expended shell casings from the scene, as well as a stolen handgun that had been converted to fire automatically.

Detectives have executed search warrants at three houses and seized one handgun, according to the Sacramento Police Department, which released no further details about the occupants or whether the gun had been used in the shooting.

The six fatalities have been identified as Johntaya Alexander, 21; Melinda Davis, 57; Yamile Martinez-Andrade, 21; Sergio Harris, 38; Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, 32; and Devazia Turner, 29.

“The scale of violence that just happened in our city is unprecedented during my 27 years here,” Police Chief Kathy Lester, who was sworn in less than a month ago, said at a press conference Sunday. “We are shocked and heartbroken by this tragedy.”

Sunday’s mass shooting is Sacramento’s second in barely a month, after David Fidel Mora-Rojas fatally shot his two daughters, their custody chaperone and then himself inside a church in March.