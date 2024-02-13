Second arrest made in double homicide investigation

Feb. 13—RED SPRINGS — Investigators with the Robeson County Sheriff's Office Homicide and Major Crimes Division have arrested a second suspect in connection to a double homicide that occurred last week.

According to a statement Tuesday from the Sheriff's Office Daniel Hicks, 30, of Red Springs, was arrested at 6:01 p.m. Monday evening at an abandoned residence in the 200 block of Ira Drive outside of Lumberton.

Hicks is charged with two counts of First Degree Murder and Felony Conspiracy. Hicks was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.

Jamont B. Smith, 35, of Red Springs, was charged last week in connection to the double homicide. He is charged with two counts of First Degree Murder and Felony Conspiracy. Smith was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center without bond, according to Tuesday's RCSO statement.

The charges are related to the deaths of Lisa Marie Locklear, 27, and Linnie B. Locklear Jr., 30, both of Shannon, according to the RCSO statment. On Feb. 5, at approximately 4:34 p.m., Robeson County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 500 Block of Fodiesville Road, Shannon, in reference to two individuals who were shot.

Lisa Marie Locklear was found dead upon the arrival of the deputies, according to the RCSO statement. Linnie B. Locklear Jr. was transported to UNC Southeastern Medical Center for treatment and succumbed to his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

The case is under investigation by the Robeson County Sheriff's Office Homicide and Criminal Investigations Divisions. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

"Under our system of justice, every person is presumed to be innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law," the Tuesday statement read. "The information contained in this post is not intended to be an expression of opinion regarding guilt. The views and opinions expressed by private citizens who may comment on this post are not adopted by and do not reflect the official policy or position of this law enforcement agency."