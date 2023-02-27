Second arrest made in drive-by shooting murder of 13-year-old Prince Holland

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, 25-year-old Kentrevious Tyree Garard is the ‘trigger-puller’ in the murder of 13-year-old Prince Holland.

Last December, Prince was leaving football tryouts when he was shot in a drive-by.

Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said the car was targeted and that the shooting was group-related and not gang-related.

RELATED: Arrest made in murder of Jacksonville 13-year-old Prince Holland, more arrests coming, sheriff says

On Monday, Waters, joined by the state attorney’s office and the FBI announced the arrest and charges of Garard.

He faces second-degree murder, four counts of attempted second-degree murder and one count of shooting or throwing deadly missiles

“Although our hearts will always be heavy with grief, we are a community galvanized by the hope that the prospect of accountability provides,” Waters said.

RELATED: Jacksonville sheriff announces arrest of ‘trigger-puller’ in murder of 13-year-old Prince Holland

In January, Waters announced the first arrest in Prince’s death. Marcel Johnson, a 22-year-old, is also facing second-degree murder, four counts of attempted second-degree murder, and one count of shooting or throwing deadly missiles.

“With these arrests, our community marks this resolved. This is the time for accountability,” Waters said.

Both of Prince Holland’s parents were at the briefing. Action News Jax spoke with them off-camera and both Prince’s dad and mom gave us a statement.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

His dad said he’s glad this is coming to a closure and his son can finally rest in peace.

Prince’s mom said yes, this case is coming to closure, but she won’t be satisfied until justice is served.

Waters said investigators will look to see if any more arrests need to be made but at this point, it is coming to a close.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.