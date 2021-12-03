Second arrest made in fatal October shooting on Highway 153

Dec. 3—Chattanooga police have arrested a second person in connection to the Oct. 26 shooting on Highway 153 that resulted in the death of one and injury of another.

During the investigation by Detective H. Cottrell, Denesha Sutton, 26, was identified as the driver of a gray Nissan Versa from which Genesis Vaughn, 26, allegedly shot and killed Stewart Luttrell, 35. Sutton was brought in for questioning and reportedly admitted to being the driver of the Nissan Versa as well as being with Vaughn during the night of the incident, according to the arrest report.

Sutton has been charged with facilitating a felony and is being held at Silverdale Detention Center.

Vaughn was arrested on Oct. 27 and charged with criminal homicide, two counts of attempted criminal homicide, felony reckless endangerment, possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony and unlawful possession of a weapon.

The arrest report further said that surveillance video showed Luttrell and Vaughn meeting at Midnite Oil on Oct. 26 and making a hand-to-hand transaction at the gas pump. The video later shows them leaving the parking lot of the gas station in their respective vehicles heading west on Bonny Oaks Drive towards the northbound lanes of Highway 153.

According to the report, the Nissan Versa driven by Sutton approached Luttrell's white Ford F-250 when, from the Versa's back seat, Vaughn fired into the pickup, killing Luttrell and injuring Luttrell's passenger. Luttrell's 3-year-old son was also in the Ford F-250 but was not harmed.

Contact La Shawn Pagan lpagan@timesfreepress.com or 423-757-6476. Follow her on Twitter @LaShawnPagan.