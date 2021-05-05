Second arrest made after fatal shooting of 18-year-old in Aiken

May 5—A second man has been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old in Aiken last week.

Kemontee Blocker, 20, of Aiken, has been arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, possession of a handgun during a violent crime and discharging a firearm into a vehicle, according to arrest records.

The incident involved two teenagers sitting inside a vehicle near an apartment complex on Barnwell Avenue at Kershaw Street on April 25 at 12:18 a.m. when shooters fired into the vehicle, striking Joseph J. Copeland, 18, according to the coroner. Copeland sustained at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at 1:40 a.m.

Blocker is the second arrest made in connection to the shooting, after Reggie Jones was arrested Tuesday.

Blocker was arrested by Aiken Department of Public Safety officers without incident; his booking photo was unavailable.

Public Safety is continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone with information should call Public Safety at 803-642-7620 or visit CrimeStoppers of the Midlands online at crimesc.com and clicking Submit a Tip. Tips submitted through CrimeStoppers will remain anonymous.