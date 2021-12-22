Second arrest made in fatal South Fairmount shooting of teen

Police have arrested a second suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of a teen in South Fairmount last month.

On Tuesday, police announced the arrest of 22-year-old Keuntay Bazel on an aggravated murder warrant in connection with the death of Kristopher Teetor, 17.

Teetor was shot and killed while pumping gas at a BP station between Harrison and Queen City avenues Nov. 7.

Brian and Felisha Zimmerman told The Enquirer they weren't the teen's biological parents but had custody of him.

Kristopher Teetor, 17, was shot to death the evening of Nov. 6, 2021, after buying juice at the BP food mart in South Fairmont. Joseph Bazel III, 24, was arrested Nov. 23, 2021 and charged with aggravated murder for the shooting. Kristopher's brother, Brian Crouse Jr., 18, was shot and killed on July 25, 2017.

Brian said on the night he was killed, Teetor was at a gas station getting some juice and "apparently when he was checking out, he took his cash out, which we told him never to do. The shooter saw his money and followed him outside and he fought back, and then other guys ran up and shot him and went in his pockets.

"Every time we’d get a phone call, we were worried. (Felisha) is in the bedroom and she collapses on the floor. She says, ‘Kris is dead.’

"What’s terrible is knowing that Kris’ life was taken over possessions. That $300 in the ‘hood is a jackpot."

Last month, Cincinnati police announced the arrest of 24-year-old Joseph Bazel on an aggravated murder charge in Teetor's death. Cincinnati police officials said Joseph Bazel and Keuntay Bazel are related, but are still investigating how.

Enquirer reporter Amber Hunt contributed to this story.

