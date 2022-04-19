Second arrest made in January killing of Fayetteville shop owner

Crime scene tape and police surround Southern City Swag Boutique on Yadkin Road where a man was shot and killed Jan. 4.

A second man was arrested last week in the January shooting death of a Yadkin Road shop owner.

Quinteel Pierre Harley, 34, of South Carolina, was arrested April 13 in Brunswick County on Cumberland County charges of first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, and felony conspiracy in the killing of Eddie Saez, 34, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.

Saez was shot to death about 3 p.m. Jan. 4 in his clothing store, Southern City Swag Boutique, at 4621 Yadkin Road, police said.

Related: Photos released of men sought for questioning in Yadkin Road homicide

Related: Man shot and killed inside Yadkin Road business in Fayetteville

Two days after the death, police released surveillance video still taken from inside the shop that showed two armed men in the business at the time of the killing.

On Jan. 14, U.S. Marshals arrested Rasheem Lopez Grant, 28, in Columbia, South Carolina, on charges of first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon and conspiracy.

Harley was transferred to the Cumberland County jail Saturday, police said. He remained in custody Tuesday with bail set at $620,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective J. Olsen at 910-709-1958 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477).

Military & crime editor F.T. Norton can be reached at fnorton@fayobserver.com.

Support local journalism with a subscription to The Fayetteville Observer. Click the "subscribe" link at the top of this article.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: A second arrest in January fatal shooting of Fayetteville shop owner