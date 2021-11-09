Second arrest made in kidnapping, carjacking, armed robbery investigation

Investigation update

A second subject has been apprehended as part of an ongoing investigation into a kidnapping, carjacking and armed robbery incident that occurred throughout various locations in Monroe County on Friday, November 5.

Cuykendall

43-year-old Gerald Lewis Cuykendall was arrested and lodged at the Monroe County Jail on Monday, and arraigned in First District Court Tuesday, according to a press release issued by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Cuykendall faces multiple charges related to the incident last week. Bond was set at $300,000 and, if released on bond, he must wear a GPS-enabled tether.

Lambert

The first subject, 26-year-old Jeremy Shane Lambert, was apprehended Friday and lodged at the Monroe County Jail. He was arraigned in First District Court on Monday, and bond was set at $250,000. Lambert must also wear a GPS-enabled tether if released on bond.

Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough would like to inform the public that detectives recovered the firearm used in this crime. The case remains under investigation by Detective Joshua Motylinski and Detective Michael Swiercz of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office - Detective Bureau. Assisting with the investigation was Lt. Jeff Ellington and Deputies Dominic Flint, Danny Greenwood, Melissa Henderson, and Chase Yeary of the Uniformed Services Division.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office - Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: 2nd arrest made in kidnapping, carjacking, armed robbery investigation