Second arrest made after man is shot, killed while in his truck in Phoenix

A second arrest was made Thursday relating to the Phoenix homicide case of 39-year-old Ricardo Villalobos.

According to Phoenix police, Brenda Beachem, 31, was arrested and booked on multiple charges including murder. She was booked along with 41-year-old Eric Norwood, who was arrested on Monday.

Phoenix police officers found Villalobos suffering from a gunshot wound about 12:30 a.m. Sunday near North 27th and West Morten avenues. The Phoenix Fire Department pronounced him dead at the scene.

Patrol officers learned from witnesses that a man and a woman were observed running from the scene. Officers spotted the individuals quickly and detained them, before later arresting Norwood, police said.

Court records of Norwood's arrest state that a woman and Villalobos were sitting in his truck on the night he was killed. The woman told police that Villalobos was slightly undressed when an unknown subject opened the driver's door to rob him.

Court records indicate that the woman and the robber, who police believe to be Norwood, may have planned the attack, as they had text exchanges about each other's location before the shooting call was made.

It wasn't immediately clear if the woman mentioned in court records was Beachem.

The investigation remained ongoing, Phoenix police said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Woman arrested in deadly Phoenix shooting