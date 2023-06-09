‘Why?’: Arrests bring questions, relief for father of man killed in drive-by shooting

Gaston County police have made a second arrest in the death of a 20-year-old man who shot and killed while walking to a job interview in March.

Officers said they found Marqwon Nixon in Wisconsin. They believe he went to Milwaukee right after the shooting.

Nixon was indicted and had his first appearance in superior court. He is the suspected driver in the drive-by shooting.

PREVIOUS: Man shot, killed while walking to job interview in Gastonia, family says

Jontariyon Jackson was arrested and charged with murder in May.

Both Nixon and Jackson are suspected of killing Tyceria Alexander while he was walking to a job interview. Police didn’t say what led to the shooting.

A painful place

Alexander’s family is relieved. They waited for what felt like an eternity for suspects to be arrested in this case.

But the spot where Alexander was killed remains a painful place for his father.

“Why?” Charles Durham, Alexander’s father, asked.

It’s the small word that’s a big roadblock right now for Durham. He spoke to Channel 9′s Ken Lemon on Friday while wearing a shirt featuring a picture of him with his son.

“I don’t wish this pain on nobody,” said his father Charles Durham. “I done lost family members, but losing a kid -- it’s like somebody take their hand and take your heart out and just crush it.”

Police said the suspected driver went to Wisconsin right after the shooting and was on the run before being arrested and indicted for murder this week.

“About these getting caught, man it’s a big relief,” Durham said, but he needs more than just an arrest.

“I don’t know why they did it.”

Durham wants the suspects to know he is scarred by his son’s murder.

He told Lemon about the impact of hearing of the shooting and driving from his workplace in Salisbury.

“When I did pull up on the scene, I seen the crowd -- I couldn’t even get out of the car. Man, I lost it,” he said.

He said he avoids the stretch of Union Road because being there is still too painful.

Durham said his 20-year-old son had enrolled in classes at Gaston College and that his new life as a college student was probably what he was thinking about as he walked to his job interview.

“The next day, his books came,” Durham said.

He says having his son’s dream cut short is hard, but the one question that’s even harder, so far, has no answer.

“Why?”

(PREVIOUS: Man shot, killed while walking to job interview in Gastonia, family says)







