Second arrest made in Muncie block-party gunfire that left one dead, 17 wounded

MUNCIE, Ind. — Muncie police on Monday arrested a second city man in connection with a July 30 shooting spree that saw 18 people hit by gunfire.

Justin Elliott Bonner, 29, is preliminarily charged with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony carrying up to six years in prison, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony with a maximum 12-year sentence.

Justin Bonner was the brother of Joseph Bonner, a 30-year-old Muncie man who was fatally shot during last month's shooting spree.

In the wake of the July 30 shootings — which took place at an early morning block party at Willard and Hackley streets — Muncie resident John L. Vance Jr., 36, was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated battery, along with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

Vance has received a Jan. 29 trial date in Delaware Circuit Court 2.

The charges against him do not specifically refer to the death of Joseph Bonner, who died at the scene of gunshot wounds.

Witnesses told Muncie police they saw Joseph Bonner and Vance — who was reported to be brandishing a handgun — exchanging blows shortly before the gunshots were heard.

Seventeen other people have survived gunshot wounds suffered at the scene. In addition, a woman was seriously injured when she was struck by a vehicle in the wake of the gunfire.

Justin Bonner last November pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon in Delaware Circuit Court 1.

However, a warrant was issued for his arrest after he failed to show up for a sentencing hearing in February.

According to court records, Justin Bonner has also been convicted of carrying a handgun without a license, dealing in a narcotic drug, false informing and driving while intoxicated.

Deputy Police Chief Melissa Criswell said Monday the case "is still an ongoing investigation."

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to the Muncie Police Department's detective division at 765-747-4867 or dispatchers at 765-747-4838.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Second Muncie man arrested in block-party shooting spree