Second arrest made in Muncie robbery investigation

MUNCIE, Ind. — A second Muncie man has been arrested in connection with a robbery that allegedly saw an accomplice shot by the victim.

Tanner Lee Little, 23, was taken into custody Tuesday on preliminary counts of armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon and conspiracy to commit dealing in meth.

City police said Little and Brock Anthony Watson, 35, on Sept. 8 robbed a man at the victim's home in the 1300 block of West 17th Street.

The victim told police he fired a blast from a shotgun — with pellets striking Watson in the face — after Watson fired a handgun at him.

Watson — taken into custody Monday, after being treated at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis — maintained the other man fired the first shot.

He reportedly also confirmed that Little had been his accomplice.

Little was arrested in a traffic stop late Tuesday morning. Police said he was determined to be in possession of a handgun and more than six grams of meth.

Because of his criminal record — including convictions for possession of meth, resisting law enforcement, and, as recently as Aug. 15, residential entry — the former Portland resident is prohibited from possessing firearms.

Little was being held in the jail under a $45,000 bond. Bond for Watson, preliminarily charged with armed robbery, was set at $20,000.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

