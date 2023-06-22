Second arrest made in North Miami Beach robbery that turned into deadly shooting, cops say

A second man was charged for his involvement in a robbery that ended with a man being shot to death in North Miami Beach late last month.

Mario Fogler is facing a charge of first degree murder and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. As of Wednesday night, the 22-year-old remained in jail.

North Miami Beach made the arrest Friday.

“Our detectives worked tirelessly to ensure that justice was served,” the department said on Twitter. “We continue to pray for the victim’s family.”

Marcuss Ealy, a 20-year-old from Hollywood, was the first to be arrested just a few days after the crime occurred. He is still in Broward County jail.

On May 30, video caught a scuffle among three men on a dark street corner in the area of 17060 NW Third Avenue.

Shortly after, one of the men pulled a gun and fired at the victim, who had his hands up. The two men hopped in a car and left the shot man on the street.

Miami Herald news partner CBS News Miami identified the victim as Malcolm Johnson Jr.