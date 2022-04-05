Second arrest made in Sacramento shooting that left 6 dead, 12 wounded

A man wounded in a mass shooting in Sacramento, California, this past weekend has been arrested and accused of taking part in the mayhem, authorities said Tuesday.

Smiley Martin, 27, was "located at the scene with serious injuries from gunfire" and taken to the hospital where he was "quickly identified as a person of interest," according to a Sacramento police statement.

He's the brother of the first suspect taken into custody, officials said, and remains under guard at the hospital.

The first suspect, Martin's brother, 26-year-old Dandrae Martin, was booked on assault and illegal firearm possession charges, police said.

The shooting left six people dead and 12 wounded and occurred in a bustling downtown area shortly after last call early Sunday morning. Investigators believe multiple shooters opened fire in the wake of a large fight that spilled into the streets and covered several city blocks.

