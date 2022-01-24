Second arrest made in San Angelo burglary turned homicide; new details reveal plan

David Alexander Rodriguez

SAN ANGELO — Eight months after a 26-year-old man was shot fatally during an attempted burglary, phone records have led to a second arrest.

David Alexander Rodriguez, 23, of Abilene, was arrested late Friday on suspicion of murder. He was in the Tom Green County Detention Center in lieu of a $1 million bond Friday, according to online jail records.

The murder charge stems from May 26, the same day that Jacob Hernandez, was shot fatally after an attempted burglary.

Francisco Josiah Morales, 17, of Abilene, was arrested June 17 and is facing capital murder by other felony.

On Dec. 1, police interviewed Morales at the Taylor County Jail in Abilene.. He said he had been communicating with another man, whom he refused to identify, from May 25-26 about committing a "lick," a "criminal incident," according to court documents.

Morales was arrested in Abilene on June 17 on suspicion of murder in Tom Green County. In September, he was indicted on capital murder by other felony. The indictment listed Morales lived at an Abilene address and intentionally shot Hernandez to death while attempting to commit burglary of a habitation, according to the indictment.

A capital murder charge is punishable by 5-99 years, with a maximum penalty of death. A court date has not been scheduled in the case.

This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: San Angelo man becomes second arrest in burglary turned homicide