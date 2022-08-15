Second arrest made in shooting death of Queens man linked to gang

A second arrest has been made in the fatal shooting of a Queens man gunned down in the vestibule of his apartment nearly a year ago, police said Sunday.

Kingsley Ruffin, 21, was arrested Thursday for the Aug. 31, 2021, slaying of Broderick Daniels, 28 — and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon, cops said.

The arrest follows that of Nasiem Pearson, 22, who was charged with murder and criminal possession of a loaded firearm June 4, police said.

Daniels was shot multiple times in the torso in the entryway of his building on 184th St. near 104th Ave. in Hollis, cops said. The father to a 6-year-old boy was rushed to Jamaica Hospital, but he could not be saved.

Police believe the shooting was the result of a gang rivalry.

Pearson is a Crip and Daniels was part of the Henderson New York gang, also known as HNY, according to cops.

Ruffin also has a lengthy rap sheet with nine prior arrests including for criminal possession of a weapon, grand larceny and possession of stolen property, police said.

At an arraignment in Queens Criminal Court, Ruffin plead not guilty, and was held without bail.