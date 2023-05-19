Second arrest made in shooting death of 18-year-old Laurel student. Other suspects sought.

A second suspect has been charged in the April 14 shooting death of 18-year-old Corey Mumford, a senior and basketball player at Laurel High School, according to Delaware State Police.

Donregus Holland, of Hurlock, Maryland, was arrested Thursday in Hurlock and charged with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and first-degree conspiracy, police said. In April, police arrested 27-year-old Jhalir Henry, of Delmar, in Salisbury, Maryland, on similar charges.

Mumford was walking with friends in the Wexford Village apartment complex the Friday afternoon he was shot and killed. His mother called him "a good kid" and police have said he was not the target of the shooting. He was a talented Laurel High School basketball player with plans to play in college.

BACKGROUND: The high school senior killed in Laurel is one of 3 shot last week in separate incidents

Holland was taken into custody in Hurlock. He's being held in Maryland until he can be extradited to Delaware, as is Henry.

Mumford's death remains under investigation and state police said they are "working to identify other suspects involved in this case." No other information has been released.

MORE: 'He did not deserve this.' Laurel High senior was not the target in last week's shooting.

Anyone with information should contact Detective A. Bluto at 302-741-2859 or send a Facebook message to Delaware State Police. Information can be provided anonymously by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

Shannon Marvel McNaught reports on Sussex County and beyond. Reach her at smcnaught@gannett.com or on Twitter @MarvelMcNaught

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Another arrest made in April shooting death of Corey Mumford in Laurel