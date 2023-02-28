Second arrest made in shooting death of Jacksonville 13-year-old, sheriff says

Prince Holland, 13, was shot and killed Dec. 3, 2022, coming home from football practice in Jacksonville.

A second arrest has been made in the shooting death of Jacksonville 13-year-old Prince Holland caught in the middle of gang warfare, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Kentrevious Tyree Garard, 25, was arrested in Orange County on charges of second-degree murder, four counts of attempted second-degree murder and shooting/throwing deadly missiles.

During a Monday news conference, Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters identified Garard as the suspected triggerman the evening of Dec. 3, 2022, when Prince was killed coming home from football tryouts.

The first arrest was announced in January. Marcel Joshua Johnson, 22, was charged with second-degree murder, several counts of attempted second-degree murder and shooting or throwing deadly missiles. At the time, Waters said he did not believe Johnson acted alone.

An 11-year-old passenger and the football coach driver of the car were also injured that night. The driver's attorney, John Phillips, said the now 22-year-old was shot 10 times but ultimately survived. He denied the coach had any gang affiliation. Two other youths in the car were not struck.

They were driving through the Moncrief area, coming back from football tryouts at the Legends Center and Gymnasium when someone opened fire on the car.

Waters said the car was specifically targeted.

"It was callous, they didn't care who they shot in the car," he said. "It didn't matter."

After the initial arrest of Johnson, the sheriff said he couldn't get into too many details to protect the integrity of the case, "but what I can tell you is that this shooting was the culmination of escalating violence between two rival street groups. It was targeted, planned and it was horrendous."

Waters said the night of Prince's death that he would find the people responsible. He addressed the city the next day, vowing that Jacksonville "will not tolerate violence for one more day."

His message to those involved: "We will not rest, we will not tire, we will not waiver."

Since then, an investigation by the Sheriff's Office, with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the State Attorney's Office, has yielded these two arrests.

With Johnson as the "first domino to fall" and the additional arrest of Garard, Waters said the case is almost closed.

He could not speak to any additional leads police are following as the investigation is ongoing.

First arrest made after Instagram live

Investigators identified Johnson as a suspect after searching social media. On Dec. 5, Johnson went live on his Instagram page in which he could be seen holding a semiautomatic handgun, according to the report. During the live post, Johnson was reportedly speaking about a man who was "fighting for his life" in the hospital at UF Health Jacksonville. While streaming, Johnson was speaking with one of the viewers in the comments of the live social media post. During the exchange, the commenter said "innocents get no points." Officials believe this was a reference to Prince's death, as written in the report.

Detectives were able to find Johnson's phone number and provider, leading to a granted search warrant for his call records and geolocation. His cellular location confirmed he was in the area of the shooting before and after the incident. However, there was no cellular activity during the time frame of the incident, according to investigators.

When speaking with officials, Johnson initially denied any involvement in Prince's death. He told police that others were involved and had stolen his grandmother's car from him. The rest of the conversation is redacted in the arrest report but it is clear there was more to the interview.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Prince Holland: Second arrest made in Jacksonville teen's shooting death