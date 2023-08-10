Second arrest made in ‘spontaneous’ street racing crash that killed 17-year-old

Investigators believe two Camaros began spontaneously racing in southwest Charlotte, leading to a crash the took the life of a 17-year-old. In a news conference Thursday, police said a second driver has been charged in the crash.

It happened Saturday around 7:30 p.m. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers were called to West Arrowood Road at Bramblewood Drive, which is right by South Tryon Street.

When they arrived, police found a Camaro that had crashed into a Mustang being driven by 17-year-old Ivan Morales Galvez. The driver of the Camaro, 24-year-old Paulo Alexis Ramos Avila, was arrested that day and charged with second-degree murder, careless and reckless driving, and driving without a license.

Investigators discovered that Galvez was on his way home from work and was turning into his neighborhood when he was hit. He died on the way to the hospital.

In a news conference Thursday, CMPD said they made one more arrest in the case.

During the investigation, police discovered the Camaro was speeding when it hit the Mustang. Police also found out that the Camaro was spontaneously street racing with another Camaro on Arrowood Road before the crash, and the other Camaro, though it did not hit anyone, did not stop at the scene of the crash.

CMPD Deputy Chief Tonya Arrington said the Camaros were driving around 100 mph in 45 mph zone -- over double the posted limit.

Police identified the second driver as Jarvoris Williams, 36. He was taken into custody Wednesday night and was charged with second-degree murder, reckless driving, and spontaneous speed competition.

Arrington said his car was also seized.

“Ivan never stood a chance,” she said. “This case is heartbreaking, and what makes it so heartbreaking is it was preventable. The life of a young, 17-year-old teenager was cut short because two people made a decision to act recklessly.”

“My heart and payers go out to Ivan’s family,” she added.

She emphasized the decision to race was not a victimless act, and it lead to “horrific, life-altering consequences.”

“We will not tolerate these egregious acts,” she said.

