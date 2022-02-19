Second arrest made in stabbing death of man in Barstow

The Barstow Police Department arrested Joey Holmeyer, 28, on suspicion of fatally stabbing a 24-year-old Hispanic man on Feb. 11.

A second arrest has been made in the Feb. 11 stabbing death of a 24-year-old Hispanic man who was found on Main Street in Barstow, authorities said.

Joey Holmeyer, 28, of Barstow, remains at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto on Friday, on $1.2 million bail, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s booking records show.

Holmeyer was in Victorville Superior Court on Friday, where he pleaded not guilty to the charge of murder. He also denied using a deadly weapon. He is due back in court on Wednesday, court records show.

After the stabbing, Barstow Police Department officials arrested Desiree Ellen Murphy, 30, of Barstow on suspicion of fatally stabbing the man.

During that time, police investigators sought the public’s help finding Holmeyer, who they believed was still in the area.

Barstow police officials said at around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Detective Tom Lewis received information from a citizen Holmeyer was recently spotted near the 500 block of Clark Street where the murder occurred.

The address is north of Main Street, between Third and Seventh avenues, area maps show.

Officers responded to the area and set up surveillance. At that time, Cpl. Matthew Helms saw a man disappear to the rear of one of the residences.

As Cpl. Helms and Sgt. Jeremy Bledsoe checked the residence's rear, where he spotted Holmeyer in the backyard. Holmeyer was arrested without incident, police officials said.

On Feb. 16, Murphy was in a Victorville Superior Courtroom, where she pleaded not guilty to the charge of being an accessory after the fact. She is due back in court on Feb. 24, court records show.

On Friday, she remains at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga with no bail set, sheriff’s booking records show.

Subscription sale: Only $1 per month for 6 months. Subscribe today!

The stabbing

Barstow Police officials reported that at approximately 8:06 p.m. on Jan. 11, the Barstow Police Communications Center dispatched officers to a call of a man down in the area of Clark Street.

Story continues

Upon arrival, officers found a man on the sidewalk who was non-responsive. The officers checked the man and discovered that he was bleeding from multiple stab wounds to his side, police officials said.

Officers provided medical aid until Barstow Fire Protection District personnel arrived there and pronounced the man dead, according to the BPD.

Officers learned that the dead man had earlier been visiting people at a nearby residence, where they found Murphy.

As officers checked the residence, they found signs of a struggle and evidence that the assault had taken place inside the residence, according to authorities.

Barstow Police homicide detectives and evidence technicians responded to the scene. Detectives Tom Lewis and Jose Sanchez assumed the investigation, including processing the scene, interviewing witnesses, and canvassing the area.

The detectives were able to identify the suspect who stabbed the man as Holmeyer. Further investigation revealed that Murphy aided Holmeyer after the assault had taken place and the victim was dead, the police said.

Detective Lewis arrested Murphy and conducted a further interview with her. Murphy was subsequently booked at the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Barstow Jail for accessory to a felony.

The dead man's name is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin, the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner’s office reported.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation may contact Detective Thomas Lewis at 760-255-5187 or tlewis@barstowca.org or the BPD at 760-256-2211.

Those wishing to remain anonymous may also provide information by calling the WE-TIP hotline at 1-800-79-CRIME (27469) or by visiting www.wetip.com.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Instagram @RenegadeReporter and Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Second arrest made in stabbing death of man in Barstow