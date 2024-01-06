Second arrest made in Topeka homicide discovered Tuesday; victim's name still not released

Topeka police made a second arrest Friday in connection with a homicide discovered Tuesday, said police Lt. Ed Stanley.

The arrest was made in connection with the death of a person found deceased shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of S.W. 14th, Stanley said.

Jordan Robert Reynolds Taylor, 28, of Topeka, was arrested in connection with one count each of first-degree murder and aggravated robbery, he said.

The victim is thought to have died Dec. 28, making that person Topeka's 35th homicide victim of 2023, Stanley said. The victim's name, age and gender hadn't been made public Friday evening.

Police had previously arrested Daniel V. Hesler, 22, of Topeka, in the same case Wednesday in connection with first-degree murder, Stanley said.

Topeka's 35 homicides in 2023 is the most the capital city has seen in a calendar year. The city's prior top total for a calendar year had been 30, recorded in 2017.

