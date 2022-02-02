Second arrest made in Tuesday shooting of Monroe teenager near ULM campus

Monroe Police arrested a Monroe man Wednesday in connection to the Tuesday shooting of a 17-year-old teenager near the University of Louisiana Monroe campus.

Rodrick Wesley, 25, was booked into Ouachita Correctional Center where he was charged with second-degree murder, police said. The bail had not been set late Wednesday afternoon.

Wesley was identified as the passenger in a vehicle driven by Eugene Williams, who was arrested Tuesday evening.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday authorities received reports of a shooting on Spurgeon Drive. Witnesses said the occupants of an SUV fired a firearm, police said. Police said Wesley was observed exiting the vehicle with an AR-15–styled rifle, limping away from the area.

Wesley suffered a gunshot wound to his foot, authorities said, and was located at a local hospital.

Police said several firearms were recovered in searches conducted on vehicles and apartments tied to the suspects.

The investigation in this case is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Monroe News-Star: Second arrest made in Tuesday shooting of Monroe teenager