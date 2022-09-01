Second arrest made in violent robbery at a 99 Ranch Market in Rowland Heights

Mario Hernandez scrubs the blood stains left over from a July 9 robbery and pistol-whipping in a Rowland Heights shopping plaza, when two suspects escaped with a victim's Rolex. (Anh Do/Los Angeles Times)

A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the violent robbery of a man and a woman in the parking lot of a 99 Ranch Market in Rowland Heights in which the two victims were pistol-whipped before the attackers fled with a $60,000 Rolex watch.

The July 9 attack was captured on video, shocking the mostly Asian community in the east San Gabriel Valley that has already been reeling from anti-Asian attacks.

On Wednesday morning, the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department's major crimes and special enforcement bureau served a search warrant at a Long Beach home in the 300 block of Lime Avenue, where deputies took Dangelo Thomas into custody, according to a statement from the department.

Inside the home, investigators also found .45 and 9 mm handguns.

The two victims were leaving the 99 Ranch Market when they were approached by two armed suspects in the parking lot, police said. One of the suspects demanded the male victim hand over his watch, but one of the assailants began hitting the man before he could respond.

The men also then attacked the female victim, who fell to the ground during the attack as a passerby recorded the incident.

The two men were able to grab the watch and were seen fleeing in a white Dodge Challenger.

Thomas' arrest comes about two weeks after sheriff's officials took 21-year-old Demoryie Watts into custody in connection with the robbery.

Thomas was arrested on suspicion of robbery, possession of a firearm by an ex-felon and violating parole for a prior gang-related offense, sheriff officials said.





This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.