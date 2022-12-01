Second arrest made in weekend shooting on Diamond Street in Petersburg

PETERSBURG — Police have arrested a second suspect in connection with last weekend's shooting on Diamond Street that sent a woman to the hospital.

Charles Maurice Ramat, of Petersburg, was picked up Wednesday, according to a message from Petersburg Police. He has been charged with felony malicious wounding and misdemeanor reckless handling of a firearm. Ramat is being held pending a court appearance.

The first person arrested, Monique Nicole Maharaj, is facing the same charges.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Nov. 26 in the 900 block of Diamond Street. Fifteen minutes after authorities arrived on the scene, the woman showed up at Bon Secours Southside Medical Center in Petersburg with multiple gunshot wounds, none of which were life-threatening.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone who may have information about it is asked to contact Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212 or go to p3tips.com.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Petersburg Police make a second arrest in weekend shooting