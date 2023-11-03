Second arrest in search for missing teenager

A second man has been arrested by police searching for a missing girl.

Grace Fisher, 16, from Gillingham, Kent, was reported missing on 13 October.

A man in his 20s was arrested in connection with Grace’s disappearance on Thursday and remains in police custody.

Another man who was also arrested in connection with the investigation remains on bail, Kent Police said.

Since her disappearance officers have carried out extensive enquiries to find Grace but have been unable to do so, police said.

Det Insp Scott Relf said the second man arrested was believed to have been with Grace near Chatham Bus Station at about 22:30 BST the day she was reported missing.

They were then seen on CCTV walking in The Brook at about 23:30.

“Grace, if you are reading this then I want to encourage you to get in touch with us. We want to ensure you are safe and remind you that you are not in trouble,” Det Insp Relf said.

Grace was last seen wearing a grey jumper with a black New York emblem, black leggings and white Nike trainers. She sometimes uses the names Rosie or Harmony.

Police said she also had links to Medway, Maidstone and Camden in London.

Anyone with information or who has seen Grace is urged to call 999.

