Second arrest in slaying of recently paroled man in the Bronx

A second arrest has been made in the fatal shooting of a man released from prison six months before he was gunned down in the Bronx, police said.

Jose Chavez, 21, was arrested for the June 7 killing of Rafael Jimenez, 29, on Walton Ave. near E. 183rd St.

The arrest of Chavez follows that of a 15-year-old on Thursday in the slaying. The teen, whose name was not released because of his age, was also charged with murder.

Cops previously said three men emerged from a car and walked up to Jimenez just before 11:30 a.m. One of the men shot Jimenez in the head.

Medics took Jimenez to St. Barnabas Hospital where he died.

The young teen was corralled after he showed up at the 47th Precinct stationhouse with his mom after seeing his picture released in connection with a series of robberies in the Bronx and Manhattan.

The teen was not immediately charged in the murder, but detectives were later able to link him to it.

Jimenez had at least four prior arrests, including one for bludgeoning another man with a piece of concrete in Brooklyn. He served more than six years in prison for felony assault and was released on parole Jan. 6.