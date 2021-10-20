Second arrest of a teen made after the threats of Monday shootings at Broward schools

A Fort Lauderdale high school student has been arrested and charged with making some of the school shooting threats via social media and text messages last weekend that prompted an investigation by Broward law enforcement agencies.

The 17-year-old from Pompano Beach, whom the Miami Herald isn’t naming because of his age, will be charged with written or electronic threats to kill, do bodily injury or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism.

“It is believed he had the means to carry out the threat, therefore he has been arrested and charged accordingly,” Fort Lauderdale police said in a release Wednesday regarding the teen who goes to Stranahan High School.

On Monday afternoon, Miramar police arrested a 15-year-old girl from Fort Lauderdale who allegedly sent a mass text threatening to shoot up Miramar High. According to her arrest form, she was just joking and copied an Instagram-posted threat about Fort Lauderdale’s Dillard High — and changed “Dillard” to “Miramar.”

More police than usual were around Dillard, Stranahan and William Dandy Middle School after threats were posted on social media from Friday through Sunday. Sunrise Piper High School and Coral Glades High School were mentioned in other threats.

Nikolas Cruz pleads guilty to Parkland massacre but his comments rile families of victims

Parkland families reach $25 million settlement with Broward district over school shooting