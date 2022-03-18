Second Augusta-area man sentenced to prison this year for possession of child porn

A Hephzibah man has been sentenced to more than six years in prison after he admitted to possessing hundreds of images of child pornography, becoming the second local man to be sentenced to prison on similar charges.

Justin Bryan, 34, was sentenced Wednesday to 80 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography in federal court. Bryan was also ordered to pay $18,000 in restitution to victims, serve 15 years of supervised release and register as a sex offender after he completes his prison term.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Georgia, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a cybertip in December 2020 about online images of child pornography. The Federal Bureau of Investigation was alerted and agents were able to find and arrest Bryan.

Agents seized multiple electronic devices that contained hundreds of videos and images depicting sexual exploitation of children.

Bryan is the second local defendant sentenced in federal court for charges related to child pornography this year. Christopher Dale Smith, 20, of Martinez, was sentenced to seven years and three months in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography in February.

