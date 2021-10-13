Second Augusta man charged in 2019 armed robbery in North Augusta

Oct. 13—A second Augusta man was arrested Monday in connection to the January 2019 armed robbery at the Kentucky Fried Chicken on East Martintown Road in North Augusta.

Xakwan Marquette Paschal, 22, is charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

In January 2019, Bobby Jaheim Brown, 17, was arrested and charged with armed robbery in connection to the same incident, according to jail records.

Around 8 p.m. on Jan. 22, 2019, "two Black males entered the KFC on East Martintown Road with an assault rifle attempting to rob the restaurant," according to an incident report obtained from the North Augusta Department of Public Safety.

One of the males stood at the counter while the other went behind the counter, pointed the gun at employees and told them to open the cash registers, according to the report.

While fleeing the scene, "one of the males raised a rifle at the fleeing employees," according to police.

None of the employees were injured during the incident, according to the report. It is unclear how much money was taken during the robbery.